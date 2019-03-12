Karpeles: Bitcoin baron brought down with a bump

March 13, 2019
Mark Karpeles, former CEO of collapsed Bitcoin exchange MtGox, will discover his fate on Friday
Mark Karpeles, former CEO of collapsed Bitcoin exchange MtGox, will discover his fate on Friday

Once described as a geek who stuffed himself with snacks in front of his computer, Mark Karpeles rose to head a firm that once claimed to handle 80 percent of the world's bitcoin transactions.

But his lavish Tokyo lifestyle came to an abrupt end when prosecutors charged him with creaming off millions of dollars of customer deposits from his cryptocurrency exchange MtGox.

In many ways, the trajectory of the Frenchman, now 33, mirrors the volatile rise and fall of the bitcoin currency itself.

According to his mother, he had few friends at school, as he was "unable to find a buddy who could talk like he could about IT and quantum physics".

The "only thing that interested" her "talented" son was computer science, according to his mother, speaking in a 2017 documentary.

Karpeles, whose real first name is Robert, himself admitted to French television that he would spend entire days in front of the computer screen without the slightest bit of physical activity.

Entering the professional world, he quickly found himself at odds with his French company Linux Cyberjoueurs, which found irregularities in its data and pointed the finger at Karpeles.

The firm brought the case to the authorities and in 2010, he received a year's suspended sentence in absentia in France for "fraudulent access of an automated data processing system" and "fraudulent altering of data".

But by this time, Karpeles was in Japan, which he had visited several years previously and found the people and culture to his liking.

Once in Japan, he founded his own company, called Tibanne—after his cat.

'Magic'

But his life really changed the day a customer asked if he could pay in bitcoin—a new that was just taking its own baby steps.

Mark Karpeles lost a lot of weight after his stint in prison
Mark Karpeles lost a lot of weight after his stint in prison

The virtual currency appealed to the computer whiz and he began to delve into the technical and IT aspects of the new trend.

By 2011, he had bought his own cryptocurrency exchange MtGox, which stands for "Magic: The Gathering Online eXchange"—referring to a "magic" card-swapping platform beloved by Japanese "otaku" or "geeks".

This grew rapidly until, at the height of its powers, it claimed to control 80 percent of all global bitcoin transactions.

"He was excited by the money that could be generated on this exchange market," one of his associates told a television documentary under the cover of anonymity.

And Karpeles enjoyed the trappings—reportedly lodging in an $11,000-per-month luxury pad with a king-sized bed worth tens of thousands of dollars.

He married a Japanese woman and became a father but everything came crashing down in 2014, when MtGox suffered what Karpeles said was a "massive" hack attack and lost around 850,000 bitcoins, worth just under half a billion dollars at that time.

MtGox collapsed and filed for bankruptcy protection. Prosecutors are not pursuing Karpeles for that but for allegedly falsifying data and pilfering around $3 million from customers' accounts.

He had tried to take the traditional path of bowing deeply and apologising profusely—in Japanese—for the losses.

But this earned him only mockery online and did not deter the authorities.

He was arrested in August 2015 and spent a year in Japanese detention after being re-arrested several times, as is possible under the legal system in Japan.

When he was finally released on bail, he had lost a huge amount of weight and at his first high-profile hearing offered up a clean-cut image.

Since then, Karpeles has been active on social media but has largely avoided commenting on his case in detail as he awaits the court's verdict, which is expected on Friday.

Explore further: Mt Gox CEO denies embezzling millions of dollars of bitcoins (Update)

Related Stories

Japan regulates virtual currency after Bitcoin scandal

May 26, 2016

Japan has passed a law regulating virtual currency, after the country found itself at the epicentre of a multi-million dollar embezzlement scandal following the spectacular collapse of the Tokyo-based MtGox Bitcoin exchange.

MtGox says co-operating with Tokyo police

March 26, 2014

Failed Bitcoin exchange MtGox said Wednesday it has submitted "electronic records" and other documents to the Tokyo police after it collapsed in February admitting losing half a billion dollars' worth of the digital currency.

MtGox opens call centre after $500m Bitcoin loss

March 3, 2014

The MtGox Bitcoin exchange, which last week sought bankruptcy protection in Japan, opened a helpline for anxious customers on Monday after unveiling a massive loss in a possible theft.

Recommended for you

New microscopy method could improve LASIK surgery

March 12, 2019

A team of University of Maryland bioengineering researchers have developed a microscopy technique that could one day be used to improve LASIK and eliminate the "surgery" aspect of the procedure. Their findings were published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.