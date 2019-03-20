Image: Bangkok's green lung

March 22, 2019, European Space Agency
Image: Bangkok’s green lung
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Captured on 22 January 2019 by the Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite, this true-colour image shows Thailand's most populous city Bangkok, and its 'Green Lung' Bang Kachao.

The UN International Day of Forests is held annually on 21 March. It raises awareness of the importance of all types of forest and the vital role they play in some of the biggest challenges we face today, such as addressing climate change, eliminating hunger and keeping urban and rural communities sustainable. As the is expected to climb to 8.5 billion by 2030, forests are more important than ever.

This year, the International Day of Forests put a particular focus on education, but also on making cities a greener, healthier and happier place to live. In cities, trees can help many urban challenges. They act as by removing pollutants, reduce , offer shade and provide an oasis of calm in an otherwise busy urban environment, for example.

While Bangkok, which is home to over eight million people, is an example of ongoing efforts being made to increase to improve city life, it also has a much-valued green haven, which can be seen in the centre of the image.

This horseshoe or lung-shaped, green oasis is Bang Kachao and is in the middle of the bustling city.

Rich in gardens, mangroves and , the 2000 hectares of land is a significant contrast to the vastness of the city's urban sprawl. Fighting Bangkok's traffic and air pollution, Bang Kachao's lush green forest provides the dense city, and the surrounding Samutprakan province, with a flow of fresh air.

The government-protected oasis of green is wrapped around the Chao Phraya River, which is seen flowing through the city of Bangkok before emptying into the Gulf of Thailand.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 allows urban growth to be monitored accurately, providing essential information to urban planners and decision-makers, and is a prime mission for monitoring the health of the world's vegetation.

Explore further: Urban landscapes associated with reported life satisfaction and inequalities in life satisfaction at the city level

Related Stories

Image: Hyderabad, India

April 13, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over southern India to the capital of Telangana: Hyderabad.

Image: Tokyo from orbit

March 16, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

Green spaces can help you trust strangers

March 7, 2019

Simple, inexpensive urban design interventions can increase well-being and social connections among city residents, finds a new case study from the Urban Realities Lab at the University of Waterloo.

Image: Semarang, Indonesia

November 2, 2018

The Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite takes us over Semarang, Indonesia. A port city on the north coast of Java, Semarang is the fifth-largest city in the country, covering some 374 sq km and home to just over 1.5 million ...

Recommended for you

Not all stem cells are created equal, study reveals

March 22, 2019

Researchers from the University of Toronto's Institute for Biomaterials and Biomedical Engineering (IBBME) and the Donnelly Centre have discovered a population of cells – dubbed to be "elite" – that play a key role in ...

Ancient birds out of the egg running

March 22, 2019

The ~125 million-year-old Early Cretaceous fossil beds of Los Hoyas, Spain, have long been known for producing thousands of petrified fish and reptiles (Fig. 1). However, researchers have uncovered an extremely rare, nearly ...

Making solar cells is like buttering bread

March 22, 2019

Formamidinium lead iodide is a very good material for photovoltaic cells, but getting the correct stable crystal structure is a challenge. The techniques developed so far have produced poor results. However, University of ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.