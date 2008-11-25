Function decoded: Protein influences growth processes and hormonal signalling

March 26, 2019, Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf
Function decoded: Protein influences growth processes and hormonal signalling
Normal fruit fly larvae (left) and knock-out larvae without the CG9186 protein (right): The knock-out larvae are clearly larger, even when food supplies are lacking, while the unchanged larvae have adjusted to the food supply. Credit: HHU / Mathias Beller

The working group under Junior Professor Dr. Mathias Beller from the University of Düsseldorf has analyzed the function of a lipid droplet-associated protein. They used fruit flies to demonstrate that the protein has a major impact on growth processes and the fly's adaptation to environmental conditions. The results of the study have now been published in the journal Cell Reports.

Around 2005, a called CG9186 was discovered in droplet preparations (LDs) of the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster. Lipids are fats, and LDs are their universal storage organelles. In addition to , researchers are discovering more in which they are involved. The proteins associated with the LDs play an authoritative role in regulating the storage, remobilisation and utilisation of the lipids. This puts them at the focus of current research.

The first step toward characterising the functions of the CG9186 protein was made in 2013 by the group of researchers working with Mathias Beller when they examined the Drosophila protein and its mammalian homologues in cell cultures.

What function does the protein family fulfil in the organism? Because the proteins related to CG9186 are located on the fat storage organelles, it was initially assumed that they play a metabolic role. However, studies by other working groups also suggested that an altered level of the human protein could be a factor in the development of cancer.

Decoding the is the area that the Düsseldorf-based cellular biologists of the working group "Systems biology of " led by Junior Professor Dr. Mathias Beller work in. Functions can be decoded in a particularly targeted manner by comparing organisms with the protein in question against organisms without the protein in question. With his working group, Beller used the CRISPR/Cas gene editing method to produce fruit fly variants that no longer contained the protein. Further, they identified interaction partners of the CG9186 protein together with colleagues at HHU. With colleagues from the University of Graz, they characterised the lipid composition of LDs where CG9186 had been mutated. In addition, they compared various metabolic parameters as well as the growth and survival abilities of wildtype with those of the mutant variant.

The researchers in Düsseldorf made an astonishing discovery—in the absence of CG9186, the fruit fly larvae can no longer adapt their growth to the available food supply. While normal larvae grow more slowly when there is a lack of food in order to survive with fewer resources, the knock-out larvae continue to grow at virtually the same rate.

The biologists attribute this disorder to the fact that the missing protein restricts various hormonal signalling paths including the insulin signalling pathway.

Junior Professor Beller described the implications of the results as follows: "It's interesting that an LD protein is involved in hormonal regulation of the organism. We will now examine the extent to which the findings from the animal model are also transferrable to humans."

Explore further: COPI complex is a regulator of lipid homeostasis

More information: Cell Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2019.02.110

Related Stories

COPI complex is a regulator of lipid homeostasis

November 25, 2008

Magazine articles describing ways to burn fat, lose weight, etc. are omnipresent in Western culture, but science's understanding of the way fat is stored in the cells of the human body is rather slimmer.

An integrative approach to studying lipid biology

January 25, 2019

The proteins that manage lipids in the cell are notoriously hard to study. Combining structural, biochemical, and computational studies, scientists at EPFL and the University of Wisconsin-Madison have now discovered how a ...

Lipid droplets play crucial roles beyond fat storage

August 14, 2018

Lipid droplets: they were long thought of merely as the formless blobs of fat out of which spare tires and muffin tops were made. But these days, they're "a really hot area of research," says Michael Welte, professor and ...

Scientists shine light on protein linked to fat storage

October 12, 2018

In new research that may have implications for strategies fighting obesity and diabetes, UNSW scientists have uncovered the structure of a protein believed to regulate the formation of fat in cells, as well as the formation ...

Scientists see human immune response in the fruit fly

June 19, 2018

Washington State University researchers have seen how both humans and fruit flies deploy a protein that a plays a critical role in their immune responses to invading bacteria. The discovery gives scientists evolutionary insight ...

Recommended for you

What happened before the Big Bang?

March 26, 2019

A team of scientists has proposed a powerful new test for inflation, the theory that the universe dramatically expanded in size in a fleeting fraction of a second right after the Big Bang. Their goal is to give insight into ...

Cellular microRNA detection with miRacles

March 26, 2019

MicroRNAs (miRNAs) are short noncoding regulatory RNAs that can repress gene expression post-transcriptionally and are therefore increasingly used as biomarkers of disease. Detecting miRNAs can be arduous and expensive as ...

Race at the edge of the sun: Ions are faster than atoms

March 26, 2019

Scientists at the University of Göttingen, the Institut d'Astrophysique in Paris and the Istituto Ricerche Solari Locarno have observed that ions move faster than atoms in the gas streams of a solar prominence. The results ...

Physicists discover new class of pentaquarks

March 26, 2019

Tomasz Skwarnicki, professor of physics in the College of Arts and Sciences at Syracuse University, has uncovered new information about a class of particles called pentaquarks. His findings could lead to a new understanding ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.