Facebook Live post nets wiretapping guilty plea for student

March 25, 2019

A Maryland university student has pleaded guilty to illegally wiretapping a congressional staffer and putting the conversation on Facebook Live without consent.

The state prosecutor's office said Monday a was reached with Jake Burdett, a Salisbury University student. Under the agreement, Burdett will receive probation before judgment and 100 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Burdett, a 21-year-old advocate for Maryland Marijuana Justice, took part in a rally in front of Rep. Andy Harris' office in Salisbury, Maryland, in October. Then he and others met with a member of the congressman's staff in his office.

Harris' told the group not to record the meeting, citing policy, but prosecutors say Burdett recorded and streamed it on Facebook Live without the staffer's consent.

