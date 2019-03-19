A decade on, smartphone-like software finally heads to space

March 20, 2019
US aerospace company Lockheed Martin has unveiled its new &quot;SmartSat&quot; technology
US aerospace company Lockheed Martin has unveiled its new "SmartSat" technology

Once a traditional satellite is launched into space, its physical hardware and computer software stay mostly immutable for the rest of its existence as it orbits the Earth, even as the technology it serves on the ground continues to change.

Just as some aerospace start-ups are developing technologies to repair, modify or refuel satellites to prolong their lives, some satellite manufacturers are looking at a complementary solution—hoping to install smartphone-like software with more computing power and capable of receiving updates within minutes instead of days or weeks.

US aerospace company Lockheed Martin presented its new "SmartSat" technology to journalists Wednesday near Washington.

"SmartSat" software will hitch a ride aboard mini satellites called cubesats that they plan to launch within the next six months.

"Today's satellites that exist currently are durable, they're capable, they're precise, but once we launch them, they generally don't change much," Lockheed Martin's Maria Demaree explained. "We want the satellites of the future to operate more like smartphones."

Instead of computer programs with a single processor, like satellites have today, with "SmartSat," Lockheed Martin says they'll be bringing multi-core processing to space.

"That lets satellites process more data in orbit so they can beam down just the most critical and —saving bandwidth costs and reducing the burden on ground station analysts, and ultimately opening the door for tomorrow's in space," the company said in a statement.

For example, according to the company, this technology could allow a commercial operator to more easily reprogram a communications to switch to serving Eastern Europe instead of Western Europe, if necessary.

The US military might also be interested, though Lockheed has not yet confirmed whether they are a "SmartSat" client.

Why haven't aerospace organizations implemented such revolutionary before now?

Extreme conditions in space make everything more complicated.

"The hardware is very susceptible to locking up or just completely burning out," said "SmartSat" program manager Adam Johnson. "So the hardware is now catching up to the capabilities that we see on the ground, such that it's more radiation-tolerant."

Explore further: Lockheed Martin wins $7.2B Air Force satellite contract

Related Stories

A2100 satellite is now reprogrammable in-flight

September 14, 2015

Saudi Arabia's newest communications satellite, the Lockheed Martin-built Hellas-Sat-4/SaudiGeoSat-1, will not only be one of the most powerful ever built, it will be among the most agile thanks to new flexible payload technology.

SpaceX gets nod to put 12,000 satellites in orbit

November 16, 2018

SpaceX got the green light this week from US authorities to put a constellation of nearly 12,000 satellites into orbit in order to boost cheap, wireless internet access by the 2020s.

Recommended for you

Tiny 'water bears' can teach us about survival

March 20, 2019

Earth's ultimate survivors can weather extreme heat, cold, radiation and even the vacuum of space. Now the U.S. military hopes these tiny critters called tardigrades can teach us about true toughness.

Researchers find hidden proteins in bacteria

March 20, 2019

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Chicago have developed a way to identify the beginning of every gene—known as a translation start site or a start codon—in bacterial cell DNA with a single experiment and, through ...

Turn off a light, save a life, says new study

March 20, 2019

We all know that turning off lights and buying energy-efficient appliances affects our financial bottom line. Now, according to a new study by University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers, we know that saving energy also saves ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.