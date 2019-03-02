Fire crews gain upper hand against blazes in Spain

March 4, 2019
Firefighters were gaining the upper hand late Monday against dozens of wildfires
Firefighters were gaining the upper hand late Monday against dozens of wildfires

Firefighting crews aided by cooler temperatures made progress Monday in their battle to contain dozens of wildfires which broke out in northern Spain but strong winds were still a threat, officials said.

Some 300 firefighters and soldiers backed by water-dropping aircraft had managed to reduce the number of forest fires burning across the Asturias region from 99 to 47 by Monday evening, local said.

In neighbouring Cantabria, the number of blazes dropped to 16 from 18, emergency services there said.

They warned however that on Tuesday, "the weather will play against " due to .

Already on Monday, the fires were being fed by strong southerly winds, with gusts of up to 100 kilometres (60 miles) an hour, and unusually warm temperatures for this time of the year, local officials said. No injuries were reported.

Spain is prone to wildfires in summer, especially in the more arid southern regions and along its Mediterranean coastline.

But such incidents are unusual in winter, especially in rainier northern regions such as Asturias and Cantabria.

Explore further: Spain deploys aircraft to battle wildfires

Related Stories

Spain deploys aircraft to battle wildfires

December 28, 2015

Spain on Sunday deployed three water-dropping planes to battle wildfires raging in remote regions in northern and central Spain amid unseasonably warm weather, the government said.

Portuguese wildfires encircle Algarve resort town

August 7, 2018

Hundreds of Portuguese firefighters and soldiers battled ferocious forest fires that threatened to engulf an Algarve resort town Tuesday, after sweltering temperatures kindled blazes that have whipped across the region.

Spain sends help to battle Portugal's wildfires

August 14, 2017

Spanish firefighters and water-dumping aircraft have bolstered Portuguese efforts to gain control of forest fires raging in the centre of the country, the European Commission said Monday.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.