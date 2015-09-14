Cheesy listening: study says tunes change Emmental's taste

March 15, 2019
Emmental matured with hip hop music triggered a &quot;softer, more floral&quot; taste, one jury member said
Emmental matured with hip hop music triggered a "softer, more floral" taste, one jury member said

It may be grating for some, but hip-hop is music to the ears of Switzerland's most famous cheese.

According to research on the musical tastes of Emmental, the holey changes flavour depending on the melodies played as it ripens.

The experiment—"Sonic cheese: experience between sound and gastronomy"—by Bern University of the Arts and a cheesemaker in western Switzerland probed whether the sounds and vibrations of music could impact the chemical reactions in the bacteria within cheese.

Over six months, Emmental made in Beat Wampfler's 19th Century cellar in the town of Bergdorf were exposed to A Tribe Called Quest, Led Zeppelin or Mozart.

Other circles of the holey Swiss classic were kept away from music, serving as a control group.

"We did two surveys, a scientific one, and another with a jury of culinary experts," said Peter Kraut, deputy director of the music department at the Bern arts university.

"Both came to the conclusion that there are differences, there are differences in taste and in the smell, according to the music with which the cheese has been refined," he added.

Chef and jury member Benjamin Luzuy said hip-hop triggered a "softer, more floral" , but that his favourite was Mozart-exposed Emmental.

Emmental cheese was exposed to hip-hop, rock, even yodel
Emmental cheese was exposed to hip-hop, rock, even yodel
"My favorite cheese was that of Mozart, I like Mozart but it's not necessarily what I listen to... maybe a sweet little classical music it does good to the cheese," he said.

Kraut told AFP that the final step will be a biomedical survey to see if there are actual differences in the composition of the cheeses.

Wampfler, a veterinarian by day but consummate apron-wearing cheese enthusiast at night, said he was delighted the experiment worked out and saw opportunities to market cheese based on a customer's .

"I already have people calling me asking if I have cheese with Balkan , blues...(or) ACDC," he said.

Explore further: Cheesy music: Swiss experiment with sound to make cheese tastier

Related Stories

Video: How milk becomes cheese

May 17, 2018

Making cheese is an ancient exercise in preserving the nutritional value of milk. And it's also pretty tasty.

Video: The science of the perfect grilled cheese sandwich

November 3, 2015

There's nothing like a gooey, melty, delicious grilled cheese sandwich. But with hundreds of varieties of cheese, how can you make the perfect one? Chemistry to the rescue! This week's Reactions looks at the chemistry of ...

Recommended for you

Quantum sensing method measures minuscule magnetic fields

March 15, 2019

A new way of measuring atomic-scale magnetic fields with great precision, not only up and down but sideways as well, has been developed by researchers at MIT. The new tool could be useful in applications as diverse as mapping ...

Cooking up alien atmospheres on Earth

March 15, 2019

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are cooking up an alien atmosphere right here on Earth. In a new study, JPL scientists used a high-temperature "oven" to heat a mixture of hydrogen ...

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

A new approach to drugging a difficult cancer target

March 15, 2019

One of the most common cancer-promoting genes, known as Myc, is also one of the most difficult to target with drugs. Scientists have long tried to develop drugs that block the Myc protein, but so far their efforts have not ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.