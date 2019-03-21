March 21, 2019

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

This image provided by Google shows the animated Google Doodle on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Google is celebrating composer Johann Sebastian Bach with its first artificial intelligence-powered Doodle. Google says the Doodle uses machine learning to "harmonize the custom melody into Bach's signature music style." (Google via AP)

Google is celebrating composer Johann Sebastian Bach with its first artificial intelligence-powered Doodle.

Thursday's animated Google Doodle shows the composer playing an organ in celebration of his March 21, 1685, birthday under the old Julian calendar. It encourages users to compose their own two-measure melody.

Google says the Doodle uses machine learning to "harmonize the custom melody into Bach's signature music style." Bach's chorales were known for having four voices carrying their own melodic line.

To develop the AI Doodle, Google teams created a machine-learning model that was trained on 306 of Bach's chorale harmonizations. Another team worked to allow machine learning to occur within the web browser instead of on its servers.

The Doodle will prompt users who are unsure of how to interact with the animated graphic.

