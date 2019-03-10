Anti-malarial shows promise in human clinical study

March 11, 2019, American Society for Microbiology
Plasmodium falciparum
This photomicrograph of a blood smear contains a macro- and microgametocyte of the Plasmodium falciparum parasite. Credit: Wikipedia.

An experimental drug, called DSM265, cured seven volunteers of a Plasmodium falciparum infection, a malaria parasite that is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The goal of this research is to find a cure for malaria with a single dose, and ultimately, eradicate the parasite. The research is published March 11 in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

In 2016, 216 million people fell sick due to the Plasmodium falciparum parasite and 441,000 died of malaria, according to the report.

The study demonstrated that a single oral dose of 400 mg DSM265—given seven days after blood stage infection was experimentally induced in healthy subjects who had not previously been exposed, is sufficient to clear low-level P. falciparum parasitemia.

The study confirmed multiple previous studies collectively comprising more than 100 subjects, which also found that DSM265 could clear the disease-causing, non-sexual stage parasites from infected humans.

Currently, it takes three days of combination therapy to cure malaria. "A single dose cure would provide a treatment that could improve compliance, reduce development of resistance, and eventually contribute to the eradication of this disease," said coauthor Jörg Möhrle, Ph.D., VP Head of Translational Medicine, of the product development partnership, Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV), Geneva, Switzerland, and Associate Professor of Infection Biology and Epidemiology, University of Basel, Switzerland. "DSM265 has the potential to become part of such a single dose cure."

Clearing the asexual stage parasites is a cure, despite the lack of clearance of sexual stage parasites, called gametocytes, because the gametocytes don't cause disease, and they cannot complete the life cycle in humans, which would be necessary to generate more asexual stage parasites.

Cure notwithstanding, a companion drug is needed to prevent development of resistance. Resistance is a numbers game, caused by the emergence of random mutations that block a drug's action. The chance of random mutations arising concurrently to block both drugs' action is vanishingly small.

Additionally, a companion drug is needed to advance the goal of eradicating malaria. Gametocytes can perpetuate the if they are taken up in a mosquito bite. Thus, the need to kill them along with the asexual stage parasites.

In the study, the investigators injected eight volunteers with blood stage malaria . (Unexpectedly, one participant did not develop parasitemia.) On day 7, the volunteers were treated with an initial 400 mg dose of DSM265. The investigators tracked the numbers of gametocytes using a technique called qPCR (quantitative polymerase chain reaction), a method of quantifying the numbers of a microbe in a sample.

On day 23, seven participants received a second dose of 400 mg DSM265, which also did not clear the gametocytes. At the end of the study, on day 28, all eight participants received systemic rescue treatment with the registered antimalarial treatments, artemether-lumefantrine and primaquine.

"The results obtained in this study support the prediction of the efficacious dose of DSM265, and provide further evidence that DSM265 is generally safe and well tolerated," according to the report.

In this study, as well as the other studies of DSM265, there were no severe adverse effects. "The overall favorable safety profile for DSM265 observed in this study agrees with the safety findings from the previous (three) clinical studies," said Dr. Möhrle. In the current study, there were three adverse effects, in two subjects—mild abdominal tenderness and moderate skin rash with moderate to severe itching.

"Currently, MMV is working to improve the formulation of DSM265 and to identify the optimal partner drug to achieve a single dose treatment of P. falciparum ," said Dr. Möhrle.

Explore further: Tropical medicine researchers show malaria prophylaxis is effective when the timing is right

Related Stories

Male birth control for the malaria parasite

January 31, 2019

Disrupting two genes involved in the preservation of RNA molecules inhibits the ability of the male form of the malaria parasite to mature and be transmitted from human blood into mosquitoes, interrupting a key stage in the ...

Early-stage clinical trial of antimalarial drug begins

September 10, 2018

Enrollment has begun in a Phase 1 clinical trial to test the safety of a new investigational drug designed to treat malaria, as well as its effect on the human body. The first-in-human study is sponsored by the National Institute ...

Recommended for you

Genes that evolve from scratch expand protein diversity

March 11, 2019

One of the most important questions in biology is how rapidly new proteins evolve in organisms. Proteins are the building blocks that carry out the basic functions of life. As the genes that produce them change, the proteins ...

No silver bullet for helping the Great Barrier Reef

March 11, 2019

Recent flooding and the mass outflows of dirty water onto the Great Barrier Reef are raising concerns about their impact on reef health. Across much of coastal Queensland, coastal rivers dump millions of litres of brown, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.