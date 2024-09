Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (print-ISSN 0066-4804, CODEN AMACCQ; canceled ISSN 0074-9923, canceled CODEN AACHAX) is an academic journal published by the American Society for Microbiology. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy is a major forum devoted exclusively to antimicrobial, antiviral, antifungal, and antiparasitic agents and chemotherapy. It is a key resource for microbiologists, researchers, biochemists, pharmacologists, clinicians, and other specialist in infectious diseases.

