After 90 years, a better way to measure the composition of paper

February 15, 2019 by Ben P. Stein, National Institute of Standards and Technology
paper
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), in collaboration with the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), have developed a novel, nondestructive method to rapidly measure the wood and non-wood fiber components in paper.

Identifying and measuring the ratio of plant fibers used to manufacture paper has wide application in criminal forensics, conserving art, authenticating historical documents, assessing the content of recycled paper and ensuring that passports and other U.S. government documents are printed on the requisite security paper.

For example, high-quality government documents are often created with non-wood fibers such as cotton. Wood-derived fibers make paper more brittle over time and can help reveal its age. Forensic investigators at a crime scene often look for the transfer of materials between individuals; such materials include the kinds of fibers that are in paper.

Despite its importance, the current method of analyzing paper has changed little since fiber technologist Mary Rollins of NIST (then known as the National Bureau of Standards) helped pioneer the method in the 1920s and 30s. By modern standards, however, the technique is laborious, time-consuming and highly subjective. The process also requires sacrificing a portion of the paper sample, which may be limited and needed for evidence.

To liberate individual fibers in the sample, the paper must be boiled in water, macerated (softened) with a glass stirring rod and treated with several chemicals. Then an eyedropper full of the fiber solution is placed on a microscope slide to dry. Next, iodine stains the fiber to render it visible. Then, the analyst must rely on his or her memory and visual acuity to match the shape of the stained fibers to textbook images of some 100 plant fibers.

NIST scientists Yaw Obeng, Jan Obrzut and Dianne Poster, along with NIST guest researcher Michael Postek and their colleague Mary Kombolias of the GPO, have now brought the fiber analysis of paper into the 21st century, using a method recently used to examine the material aging in microelectronics devices on semiconductor chips. Their measurements can be performed in minutes and leave the entire sheet of paper intact.

The technique, known as dielectric spectroscopy, identifies the composition of materials by examining how particular molecules respond to a rapidly changing . In adapting the technique to paper, the researchers focused on the behavior of water molecules, which are added during the manufacturing process and are also a key component of the plant fibers used to make paper. (Water molecules are a small but important constituent of dry paper.)

Microwaves shining on a sheet of paper induce the molecules to rotate. The rate at which water molecules rotate in paper differs from the rate they would rotate in free space. That's because the water molecules in the fibers are bound to naturally occurring polymers and other materials in the paper, which affect the rotation rate. The specific frequency at which the water molecules rotate therefore provides a clue about the chemical environment of the water molecules and therefore the content of the paper.

Water molecules provide excellent probes of the composition of the paper in which they reside. Water is a polar molecule, meaning that its positive and negative charges are slightly separated from each other. As a result of this separation, one end of a water molecule has a positive charge while the other end has a negative. When an alternating electric field is applied to the paper, the polarity of the water molecules aligns with the direction of the electric field. When the field reverses direction, which happens many billions of times a second, the water molecules try to follow suit, reversing their polarity in sync with the field. But the match isn't perfect.

That's in large part because the response of the water molecules depends on the composition of the paper—specifically the nature of the polymers to which the water molecules are bound. For instance, lignin, a polymer in plant cell walls that makes plants rigid and woody, will significantly slow the rate at which the water molecules can flip their orientation when an alternating electric field is applied. Recording the response rate of the water molecules therefore provides a highly sensitive measure of the type of plant fibers and their concentration in a paper sample.

"How quickly the water adjust to the alternating electric field tells us a lot about the composition of the paper," Obeng said.

The researchers reported their findings in a recent issue of Tappi Journal, which includes research on forest products and related industries.

The team, along with other scientists, is now exploring how the same method might be used to detect harmful bacteria on surfaces in hospital rooms, and on recently caught fish and other perishable foods. The technique may work because just like , some bacteria have a distinctive way of reorienting themselves in the presence of an alternating electric current and relaxing when the current is switched off.

Explore further: Using sugar molecules to make cotton material glow

More information: Broadband Dielectric Spectroscopic Studies of Biological Material Evolution and Application to Paper. www.nist.gov/publications/broa … terial-evolution-and

Related Stories

Using sugar molecules to make cotton material glow

September 15, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from Germany, Israel and Austria has developed a process for imbuing cotton fibers with material that glows under fluorescent light. In their paper published in the journal Science, the ...

THz spectroscopy could help explain water's anomalies

June 27, 2018

Liquid water sustains life on earth, but its physical properties remain mysterious among scientific researchers. Recently, a team of Swiss researchers used existing THz spectroscopy techniques to measure liquid water's hydrogen ...

Treated fibers clean dye-polluted waters

September 19, 2013

(Phys.org) —A cheap and simple process using natural fibers embedded with nanoparticles can almost completely rid water of harmful textile dyes in minutes, report Cornell and Colombian researchers who worked with native ...

Recommended for you

CMS gets first result using largest-ever LHC data sample

February 15, 2019

Just under three months after the final proton–proton collisions from the Large Hadron Collider (LHC)'s second run (Run 2), the CMS collaboration has submitted its first paper based on the full LHC dataset collected in ...

Gravitational waves will settle cosmic conundrum

February 14, 2019

Measurements of gravitational waves from approximately 50 binary neutron stars over the next decade will definitively resolve an intense debate about how quickly our universe is expanding, according to findings from an international ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.