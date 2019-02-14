Video: Permafrost in the Arctic - what increasing temperatures mean for the planet

Credit: CC0 Public Domain The fact is, the planet is getting warmer, and with the temperature increase comes an array of issues.

Assistant research professor Christina Schädel sat down with NAU-TV's Mitch Strohman to discuss one of them: the impact of Arctic warming on permafrost, and what that means for the changing planet.

Credit: Northern Arizona University

Explore further: Carbon dioxide biggest player in thawing permafrost