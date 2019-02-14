Video: Permafrost in the Arctic - what increasing temperatures mean for the planet

The fact is, the planet is getting warmer, and with the temperature increase comes an array of issues.
Assistant research professor Christina Schädel sat down with NAU-TV's Mitch Strohman to discuss one of them: the impact of Arctic warming on permafrost, and what that means for the changing planet.
