Universal basic income experiment made people happier but not more likely to get a job

Finland's Social Insurance Institution (FSII) has published the results of an income experiment it carried out for two years to learn more about ways to reduce unemployment. They report that their experiment showed that giving unemployed people a no-strings-attached guaranteed income instead of an unemployment allowance made them happier and less stressed—but it did not make them any more or less likely to get a job.
The experiment carried out by the government tested the idea of a concept called universal basic income (UBI), which guarantees participants a certain basic standard of living via direct cash transfer. The standard of living guaranteed includes reasonably nice housing, sufficient food, proper health care, and a means for engaging with the surrounding community. UBI is an idea that has been kicked around and tested before, but thus far, findings have produced mixed results.
In this new experiment, the Finnish government randomly chose 2,000 people who were receiving unemployment benefits and offered them a roughly equal sum without the attendant job search requirements. Normally, there are also restrictions on how the money can be used. Subjects in the experiment were given free rein—they could live on the dole with no worries, and they would keep receiving their money even if they got a job. The experiment lasted from the beginning of January in 2017 until the end of December 2018. The results of the experiment have been widely anticipated as polls show that most people believe UBI would make people less interested in finding a job.
The government asked the volunteers how they were doing during the experiment via questionnaire. Over half reported that their heath was either good or very good. In contrast, just 46 percent of a control group said the same. The UBI participants also scored higher when reporting trust levels in the government and when asked about their future outlook. In general, the FSII report concluded that overall welfare for those participating in the UBI experiment was higher than for the control group. But there was also a downside. Unemployment for those in the UBI experiment remained at basically the same levels as for the control group.
mqr
cantdrive85
mqr
Rich people will understand that if they replace all workers with machines, then how people are going to earn money to buy the products and services that rich people offer?
Companies will give money to governments, governments will give money to people, then people can buy from companies.
Steelwolf
People are willing to put out extremely good money for the machinery, and then pay the operators a pittance comparatively, and know they are more easily replaced than the machine.
Until everybody in the world is living on a guaranteed income of some $36k/year, even to the rich (who can use it as the ONLY tax deduction instead) and a level playing field, so that there is no way to shop for low income labor anywhere, then the CorpRats are going to HAVE to pay real wages or do the work themselves...or fold.
The Rentier Businesses like Vulture Bain Romney would be in a world of hurt, living like Normal People.
MR166
skookumQuatch
TheGhostofOtto1923
But it rarely gets to live this way. Reproducing without limit and with no natural attritive elements to keep its numbers in check, it soon finds itself in competition with others for both mates and resources.
The US welfare system was instituted to quickly grow minority numbers to predetermined demographic goals after adequate dispersal around the country had been achieved.
This was nirvana to the typical human - with multiple partners for both sexes, males had little competition for mates and females were free to choose the best possible partner for each and every child they wished to bear.
Goals were achieved and the party is now over. The emphasis has shifted to interracial amalgamation with limited offspring, and integration of new immigrant ethnicities.
antialias_physorg
Given that with increase in automation and more and more jobs being able to be performed by some kind of AI assisted system the move to UBI is a must in any case (unless we move away from a money/barter system as a whole - which I don't see happening in the near to middling future).
Better start giving UBI to everyone sooner rather than later.
Maybe the last century, but the last decade? Not a chance. Even those companies who tried to do full automation with a vengeance failed and have gone back to a mixed production model (prime example being Tesla)
V4Vendicar
Translation - people must be kept corporate slaves performing useless work, or else they might actually live a pleasurable life and be free.
TheGhostofOtto1923
Currently it is the fear of ICE and deportation that achieves the same ends, and for the same purposes.
This country was established as a melting pot; that is, a process rather than a sovereign nation. It operates to rehomogenize the species. Its founders understood that divergence and speciation are the natural tendencies of all life. In humans the mechanism is expressed as tribalism. The resistance to cross-breeding is what we refer to as bigotry.
And if we are ever to eliminate conflict, reduce growth, and stabilize this planet, then these aspects among humans must end.
V4Vendicar
"This is how you build Venezuelas" - Quatch
You build Venezuelas by basing your economy on oil and then having it's market value drop 70 percent.
MR166
100% WRONG Otto!
The goal is to destroy the US economic system and bankrupt it with entitlements. From the ashes a new Socialist government will be formed.
V4Vendicar
"Illegal immigration achieves the same effects" - Otto
The economy is now global and both corporations and workers cross national boundaries pretty much freely.
Otto seeks to restrict the liberty of people to move while enhancing the liberty of Corporations to move out.
Libertarians promote unrestricted immigration and the abolition of minimum wage laws, because it promotes greater competition for labor, thereby lowering labor costs while at the same time removing artificial restrictions on how low those labor costs can go.
The result is higher corporate profits, which is what Libertarianism was created to produce.
V4Vendicar
"The goal is to destroy the US economic system and bankrupt it with entitlements." - MR166
The Republican goal to bankrupt America. The Republican plan even has a name.
"Starve the beast".
The idea is that once the Beast of Government has been destroyed, then government social programs will no longer be possible, and Corporations will rule by fiat.
MR166
MR166
https://en.wikipe...strategy
V4 the Socialist heroes Cloward and Pivien wrote about the plan to bankrupt the US in 1966.
billpress11
This hardly surprising, work takes its toll, you are doing something most people don't really want to do, that is why you have to pay them to do it.
As for the little difference between the bum group and the control group, there are several things not mentioned in this article, did the ones going to work lose the entire basic income or was it reduced on a sliding scale? How many of the ones not going to work from both groups were working under the table making extra money and not paying taxes to support a UBI or into some sort of retirement system for their old age, etc.?
Also 2 years is hardly enough time to draw conclusions on this type of experiment, 10 years or even a generation might be needed.
MR166
sparcboy
Solon
https://en.wikipe...achtheia
rrwillsj
during the late 1900's,
The plutocracy faced moral pressures to improve the lot of their workers in order to prevent any of the variations of Socialism from gaining power.
Funding Public Education & Public Health services would improve the quality of workers for running the evolving machinery. & healthier soldiers able to use modern weapons.
Re-educate non-British immigrants into loyal citizens.
By enforcing a common language & societal norms to conform to what the Wealthy thought was American Culture.
Then, oops! The rich forgot to breed in sufficient numbers to maintain GOP domination.
By the 1960's the old-line GOP was declining in influence. Desperate, they held their noses & accepted the dixiecrats into their tent. The Civil Rights Act was the last straw for the segregationists & the evangelists.
Who could not admit it mainly improved their lives!
TheGhostofOtto1923
"A Time for Everything
3 There is a [PROPER] time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens...
9 What do workers gain from their toil? 10 I have seen the burden God has laid on the human race. 11 He has made everything beautiful IN ITS TIME." ecc3
-Nothing is forever. There are People in this world who determine what happens and when, and where. Always at the Proper Time. Its why we're still here.
The People who wrote that book didnt care at all what happened to after you were dead. But they cared a great deal about what you thought and did while you were here.
TheGhostofOtto1923
-And who cares?
Our Shepherds. Our Husbanders.
Ecclesiastes means 'for the priests'.
Thorium Boy
cortezz
Work did not make the basic income smaller, it was the same for all.
The basic income was so small that it's difficult to live only with it. So no worries Thorium boy and others. It wont make people quit their jobs.
Here's two good papers if someones really interested: https://link.spri...52-0.pdf
https://political...-income/
Eikka
People who are difficult to employ, those who lack education and skills, or who are living in areas with too few employment options and can't afford to move, take much longer to obtain education and skills and jobs.
The UBI is still small enough that the people are basically living hand-to-mouth and can't make large investments like buying a car and relocating to a different city. What they already have is a result of perhaps decades of saving whatever little money - you can't even invest because that counts as income and reduces the compensation.
It does not improve their jobs searching opportunities, although it does make it possible to sign up into a school which would previously cause one to drop off the dole and into a different aid mechanism which has even more onerous rules, and takes more than 2 years for the results.
Eikka
So they sit where they are and complain about how miserable they are, because doing so gets them sympathies and other people start doing politics about how they should be given more free money. (In short: vote for me, I'll help the poor)
antialias_physorg
The obvious conclusion form the experiment is that this hypothesis is false.
The people who got UBI were out of work before that as well. And afterwards at the same rate. So how did 'work take its toll' more one one group than the other?
antialias_physorg
From their FAQ website:
https://www.kela....eriment-
If it's under the table no one knows. And note that those in the control group got the regular unemployment pay so the incentive to 'earn extra illegally' is the same either way.
TheGhostofOtto1923
People can go on the internet, get interviews, get in their cars, get on the bus, WALK, and get a job.
During the great recession the govt extended UC for 2 years. People who couldn't find a job werent looking or didnt want to work.
But it is true, with this great new wave of automation, there will be lots of people with no prospect of ever working again, at least in their former careers. They can reeducate themselves. But the machines that replace them are going to have to be taxed at the same rates as they were for the same relative amount of work.
TheGhostofOtto1923
-otto must admit this had occurred to him maybe a decade ago. But it's an obvious development - machines can record and report exactly how much work they do and how much resources they consume doing it. We can circumvent owners and find out exactly what their real value is. And we can tax them automatically and immediately, thereby eliminating tons of life-sucking bureaucracy and corruption.
Revenues will soar.
dogbert
But we keep seeing these experiments so people can continue to promote a bankrupt proposition.
Eikka
That would be an unsupported conclusion.
Lots of people are entering the workforce already in debt - they essentially can't save until years and years later. People find some McJob for a couple years and then get downsized out, and they're still in debt as they drop onto unemployment benefits.
I'd like to see you walk several hundred miles to another city and live on the street while you get that job, if you get it, if there are any. Back in the great recession, that's what people did. Today, you get paid for sitting on your ass where you are, so there's no point in trying
Eikka
Why would you artificially inflate consumer prices? What would that accomplish? You'd tax the machines that make the goods, which then causes the owner of the machine to increase prices to pay the tax, which the consumers then pay with the UBI you give them. After all, nobody's going to build the machines if they can't make any profit with them.
All the money you collect, and a little bit more to pay for the system, goes to pay the money you collect in a loop. This accomplishes exactly nothing, except feed a bunch of bureaucrats who are now necessary to dispense the UBI.
Automation to get rid of jobs is more expensive in the end, because then you pay for both the machines AND the people who are now subsisting on welfare, where previously you just had to pay the people, who worked to sustain themselves. The only way you save anything is if you give the people less, make them consume less, i.e. drop their living standards.
cortezz
Here in Finland you don't need massives debts to get an education and you don't need to pay the student debt back until you have a job.
That's why one should really think if you want to invest in your own house or if you just live on rent. Easy to switch to a new place if you get a job somewhere else.
rrwillsj
"... The only way you save anything is if you give the people less, make them consume less, i.e. drop their living standards. ..."
This entire controversy comes done to consumption. As raw materials become scarce & more expensive to attain & process.
As it becomes more & more difficult to contain the consequences of Anthropospecific Augmentation to Climate Change.
As globally, the majority of the Human Race is voting with their feet, to find accommodations near the coastlines of the Oceans & Great Lakes.
I would advocate a conservative set of programs.
What minimal Living Standards are acceptable to you?
Fund major research into making technology & consumable goods more efficient.
Wasting less resources & leaving less pollution.
Do you actually need the latest toy or gimcrack?
Or do you just crave possessing it? Until you "crave" something else.
That is a personal question of just how mature are you?
TheGhostofOtto1923
https://youtu.be/04Z3Rd0rD_I
-But aoc would like to pay them for doing just that.