Smart home systems need to improve security

February 25, 2019, University of Edinburgh
smart home
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The security of smart domestic appliances that can be managed remotely must be improved to better protect users' privacy, research suggests.

Experts have identified steps that manufacturers could take to improve the products' security, in a market that is forecast to be worth £80bn by 2022.

Design flaws

They have identified flaws in the of home automation systems, which could enable theft of passwords or other , scientists say.

These weaknesses could also allow online attackers to interfere with the use of domestic devices, potentially causing stress and damage to their victims.

Researchers at the University studied the security of Belkin WeMo, which is among the most popular smart home ecosystems.

App weaknesses

The team found vulnerabilities in the design of the smartphone app that is used to control smart appliances, and in the way in which these devices are configured to use home WiFi networks.

These weaknesses could enable cyber attackers to obtain users' WiFi passwords and access to their online activities.

Phishing potential

Researchers were also able to connect a fake device, created using computer code, which can appear to the user as a legitimate smart appliance.

This has the potential to underpin phishing attacks – in which users are misled into disclosing account details that attackers can use to access other online accounts and private information.

The team have developed ways to help manufacturers remove similar weaknesses from designs and improve security.

Their findings will be presented at the 2019 IEEE International Conference on Pervasive Computing and Communications in Kyoto, Japan.

The research was funded in part by the UK National Cyber Security Center.

"Smart systems and the many benefits they offer are proving popular with consumers. It is important that these are developed with in mind, and that regulations keep pace with developments in technology and its applications," said Dr. Paul Patras.

Explore further: Security flaw could have let hackers turn on smart ovens

Related Stories

Security flaw could have let hackers turn on smart ovens

October 26, 2017

A security flaw in LG's smart home devices gave hackers a way to control the household appliances of millions of customers, including the ability to turn on ovens, a computer security firm revealed on Thursday.

Researchers discover security flaws in smart home products

September 5, 2017

Smart home products such as lamps controlled via mobile devices are becoming ever more popular in private households. We would, however, feel vulnerable in our own four walls if strangers suddenly started switching the lights ...

Off-the-shelf smart devices found easy to hack

March 13, 2018

Off-the-shelf devices that include baby monitors, home security cameras, doorbells, and thermostats were easily co-opted by cyber researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). As part of their ongoing research ...

Recommended for you

A faster method to read quantum memory

February 25, 2019

The potential computing revolution that quantum computers have long promised is based on their weird property called superposition. Namely, qubits can take both logical states 0 and 1 simultaneously, on top of any value in ...

Graphite offers up new quantum surprise

February 25, 2019

Researchers at The University of Manchester in the UK, led by Dr. Artem Mishchenko, Prof Volodya Fal'ko and Prof Andre Geim, have discovered the quantum Hall effect in bulk graphite—a layered crystal consisting of stacked ...

High CO2 levels can destabilize marine layer clouds

February 25, 2019

At high enough atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations, Earth could reach a tipping point where marine stratus clouds become unstable and disappear, triggering a spike in global warming, according to a new modeling ...

Ancient rocks provide clues to Earth's early history

February 25, 2019

Oxygen in the form of the oxygen molecule (O2), produced by plants and vital for animals, is thankfully abundant in Earth's atmosphere and oceans. Researchers studying the history of O2 on Earth, however, know that it was ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.