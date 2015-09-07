Study examines individuals' willingness to use artificial intelligence in career choices

February 21, 2019, Wiley

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we do business, and it can potentially allow firms to improve their decision making, given that individuals are willing to adopt algorithms in decision?making contexts. A new Managerial and Decision Economics study indicates that cognitive perceptions play an important role on such willingness.

In the web-based study, 310 participants were exposed to a situation in which they had to make a personal strategic career choice—the selection of a new job. They were told that they were in the looking for their next career step, and that they had been successful in a certain number of job applications. They were asked to choose one of these . For each job offer, a list of advantages and disadvantages was provided and participants were offered the option to delegate decision to select a new job to an algorithm that would be capable of selecting the objectively best solution for them. Participants had to choose whether they would be willing to delegate their decision to this algorithm.

Investigators found that participants with low levels of situational awareness were more likely to delegate. The findings emphasize the relevance of cognitive perceptions in assessing the suitability of decision-delegation options.

Explore further: New research explores why people 'pass the buck'

More information: Sabrina Schneider et al, Me or information technology? Adoption of artificial intelligence in the delegation of personal strategic decisions, Managerial and Decision Economics (2019). DOI: 10.1002/mde.2982

Related Stories

New research explores why people 'pass the buck'

July 29, 2016

People are more likely to delegate decisions—or "pass the buck"—when faced with choices that affect others than when those decisions affect only themselves, according to new research from Mary Steffel, assistant professor ...

The neurobiological basis of leadership (Update)

August 3, 2018

Leaders are more willing to take responsibility for making decisions that affect the welfare of others. In a new study, researchers at the University of Zurich identified the cognitive and neurobiological processes that influence ...

Does aging affect decision making?

June 1, 2015

Aging is associated with significant decline in cognitive functions. But does this translate into poorer decision making? Psychologists from the University of Basel and the Max Planck Institute for Human Development report ...

Recommended for you

In small groups, people follow high-performing leaders

February 21, 2019

While the "wisdom of the crowd" shapes the behavior of large groups of people, less is known about small-group dynamics and how individuals interact to make decisions, particularly when it comes to the emergence of leaders, ...

Researchers make coldest quantum gas of molecules

February 21, 2019

JILA researchers have made a long-lived, record-cold gas of molecules that follow the wave patterns of quantum mechanics instead of the strictly particle nature of ordinary classical physics. The creation of this gas boosts ...

Sculpting stable structures in pure liquids

February 21, 2019

Oscillating flow and light pulses can be used to create reconfigurable architecture in liquid crystals. Materials scientists can carefully engineer concerted microfluidic flows and localized optothermal fields to achieve ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.