February 20, 2019

GraphON: Conductive coatings and materials breakthrough

by Csiro, CSIRO

GraphON: conductive coatings and materials breakthrough
A GraphON coating on quartz. Credit: CSIRO

Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, has created a breakthrough new form of graphitic material that's conductive, easy to apply and offers greater control over performance than graphene.

GraphON can also be manufactured cheaper and easier, with more flexibility and less hazardous waste than comparable products. CSIRO's Dr. John Tsanaktsidis said, "GraphON has the potential to offer industries like aerospace and defence an innovative new way to conduct heat or electricity through a or composite structure.

"Potential uses include electrostatically dissipative coatings, electromagnetic interference shielding, electrical heating (de-icing), conductive coatings, and anticorrosion coatings."

A patented CSIRO technology, GraphON is produced by heating the mass-produced polymer polyaniline dinonylnaphthalenesulfonic acid (PANI.DNNSA) to 650°C. As CSIRO's form of this polyaniline can be dissolved in common organic solvents, it is easily blended with other polymers and paints. Coating PANI.DNNSA directly onto an object and then heating it produces a conductive graphitic , GraphON, without the need for additional processing steps.

"What is different about GraphON is that it comes directly with imbedded heteroatoms such as nitrogen and oxygen in the graphitised material," added Dr. Tsanaktsidis. "This unigue featute of GraphON greatly improves its dispersibility in a variety of other materials and solutions."

The name GraphON reflects the presence of oxygen and nitrogen in the carbon based structure."

It's easy and cheap to produce. Manufacturing GraphON is estimated to cost less than $USD 2000/kg, another factor expected to help drive uptake and the development of new applications with it.

GraphON: conductive coatings and materials breakthrough
GraphON coated catalytic static mixer. Credit: CSIRO

"To ensure GraphON is made to the highest quality, we use flow chemistry to produce the polyaniline precursor," said Dr. Tsanaktsidis. "This guarantees the end product is scalable, consistent, and reproducible."

Other possible uses of GraphON include:

  • energy capture and storage
  • printed circuit board manufacturing
  • chemical sensors
  • conductive inks
  • electrodes and supercapacitors
  • textiles/fabrics

Provided by CSIRO

Citation: GraphON: Conductive coatings and materials breakthrough (2019, February 20) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-graphon-coatings-materials-breakthrough.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

HIPS fireproof coatings can really take the heat
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)