February 13, 2019

Governor urges 'data dividend' to share tech wealth

Governor Gavin Newsom of California said his &quot;data dividend&quot; plan would allow state residents to share in the wealth d
Governor Gavin Newsom of California said his "data dividend" plan would allow state residents to share in the wealth derived from tech firms monetizing personal information from online users

The new governor of the state that is home to Silicon Valley said Tuesday his team is working on a plan for a "data dividend" that internet firms would pay users.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the proposal during a "State of the State" address, reasoning that people should share in money that make off of what they know about users.

"Consumers have a right to know and control how their data is being used," Newsom said, referring to state privacy legislation passed last year.

"But California's consumers should also be able to share in the wealth that is created from their data."

Silicon Valley-based Google and Facebook dominate the multi-billion dollar global online digital advertising market, using what they learn about users to target advertisements that might be of interest.

The practice has fueled debate about whether people have, in a way, been turned into products by internet companies whose paying customers are advertisers.

Concerns have also risen regarding whether the privacy of users is being sufficiently protected.

"California is proud to be home to determined to change the world," Newsom said.

The move comes with technology giants under pressure from regulators around the world to disclose more about their and give users better control over personal information.

"But companies that make billions of dollars collecting, curating and monetizing our personal data have a duty to protect it."

Newsom shared little detail about his proposal, saying he had asked members of his team to work on it because "we recognize that your data has value and it belongs to you."

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Governor urges 'data dividend' to share tech wealth (2019, February 13) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-governor-urges-dividend-tech-wealth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

California nixes plans for high-speed LA-SF rail line
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

8 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

A Proposed Entirely AI Based Codec

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)