French group Thales forecasts profit rise after 'excellent' 2018

February 26, 2019 by Djallal Malti
Thales said 2018 sales were driven by an &quot;exceptional&quot; year in its transport segment as well as strong growth in defen
Thales said 2018 sales were driven by an "exceptional" year in its transport segment as well as strong growth in defence and security

French defence and electronics giant Thales said Tuesday it exceeded all of its targets during an "excellent" 2018, forecasting higher profits for this year.

The aerospace powerhouse's grew 44 percent to 982 million euros ($1.1 billion) last year, while operating profitability rose a record 10.6 percent.

Revenue was up 4.1 percent to 15.86 billion, the group said in a statement, and orders were up seven percent on the year, boosted by a strong fourth quarter.

The group said sales were driven by an "exceptional" year in its transport segment as well as strong growth in defence and security.

"Thanks to the commitment of its 66,000 employees, 2018 has been an excellent year for Thales," CEO Patrice Caine said in the statement.

"Our action plan until 2021 is clear: to support profitable growth in the , we will continue to roll out our operational performance initiatives and to strengthen our customer-centric culture while also continuing to step up our investments in innovation."

Thales hopes to complete its acquisition of European SIM manufacturer Gemalto in March, and Caine said the integration of the world-leading chipmaker "would consolidate our position as a global leader in digital security".

Thales' earnings before interest and taxes, known as EBIT, rose 23 percent to 1.69 billion in 2018.

For this year, the group forecast an EBIT between 1.78 and 1.8 billion euros, an increase of 6-7 percent from 2018.

On the strength of the results, Thales said it would offer shareholders an increased dividend of 2.08 euros per share, up 19 percent from 2017.

Explore further: French aerospace giant Thales acquires SIM maker Gemalto

Related Stories

French carmaker PSA boosts outlook after 'historic year'

February 26, 2019

French auto giant PSA, which produces the Citroen and Peugeot brands, said Tuesday it had boosted its profit outlook after recording a "historic year" in 2018 despite the car industry facing "strong headwinds".

BASF counts on 2019 rebound after annual profits slump

February 26, 2019

German chemicals giant BASF said Tuesday a restructuring, expansion and a worldwide economic rebound should help it to a stronger 2019, after its bottom line last year was battered by headwinds for vital customer industries ...

Recommended for you

Coda waves reveal carbon dioxide storage plume

February 26, 2019

Pumping carbon dioxide into the ground to remove it from the atmosphere is one way to lower greenhouse gases, but keeping track of where that gas is, has been a difficult chore. Now, a team of researchers from Penn State ...

New material holds promise for more secure computing

February 26, 2019

As computers advance, encryption methods currently used to keep everything from financial transactions to military secrets secure might soon be useless, technology experts warn. Reporting today in the journal Nature, a team ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.