New design improves firefighting robots, increases maneuverability to fight fires better, save lives

February 7, 2019, Purdue University
New design improves firefighting robots, increases maneuverability to fight fires better, save lives
Purdue researchers created a new design to improve firefighting robots and increase maneuverability to fight fires better and save lives. Credit: Purdue University

A new design in firefighting robots, already successfully tested in the field, could make firefighters' jobs less dangerous and address one of the biggest challenges with firefighting robots – the ability to maneuver in a burning structure.

Firefighting robots equipped with a new automatic T-valve system can remove water from the fire hose whenever the robot moves to a new location. The technology takes significantly less energy for firefighters to pull an empty fire hose compared with a water-filled fire hose, which enables the firefighting robot to maneuver more quickly and efficiently in and around a burning structure. Purdue University researchers developed the technology.

"This discharge valve invention could be the next transformation of the fire service that saves lives," said Eric Dietz, director of the Purdue Homeland Security Institute and a professor of computer and in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute. "This invention further enables the firefighting robot by adding to the robot mobility and saving lives within the fire service and, most importantly, with the public. With this improvement, the firefighting robots are better able to save lives and protect property."

Dietz said the Purdue invention improves the efficiency of a firefighting robot by reducing the weight and while improving the mobility of a robot to close the potential gap between the machine and a human fighter.

According to Dietz, with the addition of the Purdue T-valve design, the robot can be lighter, more mobile and have battery capacity for a longer mission, since its maneuver does not require pulling a fully charged fire hose. He said robots with the T-valve system might be used in conditions not stable or safe enough for a human firefighter entry.

The Purdue team developed the T-valve system through work with firefighting robots and the Purdue University Fire Department.

Dietz previously served as the founding executive director of Indiana's Department of Homeland Security.

"During my time in this position, we had a number of firefighter deaths in structure fires where the structures were not occupied," Dietz said. "We also struggled to maintain youth volunteer firefighter numbers sufficient to protect the public. This enhancement to the concept can solve those issues while saving lives."

Explore further: South Korea's little firefighting robots (w/ Video)

Related Stories

Nozzle-rich firefighter is a robot, resembles dragon

June 6, 2018

Japan's engineers and technologists continue working to solve problems in handling various types of disasters—earthquakes, tsunamis, any unforeseen calamity causing extreme damage to property and human lives. This is ...

Robots on reins could be the 'eyes' of firefighters

March 25, 2015

Researchers at King's College London have developed revolutionary reins that enable robots to act like guide dogs, which could enable that firefighters moving through smoke-filled buildings could save vital seconds and find ...

Recommended for you

Physicists take big step in nanolaser design

February 7, 2019

Lasers are widely used in household appliances, medicine, industry, telecommunications and more. Several years ago, scientists introduced nanolasers. Their design is similar to that of the conventional semiconductor lasers ...

Understanding tropical rainfall, both past and present

February 7, 2019

A drop of rainwater that falls on a cassava field in Uganda takes a different path than one that falls 500 miles east in Somalia. Knowing where rain comes from now, and where it might come from under future climate scenarios, ...

How plants expand their capacity to use solar energy

February 7, 2019

Green plants capture light that spans the visible solar spectrum, and while a broad spectral range is required for sufficient absorption, the process requires energy to be funneled rapidly and efficiently downhill to drive ...

Scientists discover new type of self-healing material

February 7, 2019

A research group from RIKEN and Kyushu University has developed a new type of material, based on ethylene, which exhibits a number of useful properties such as self-healing and shape memory. Remarkably, some of the materials ...

Competent chimpanzee nutcrackers

February 7, 2019

Humans consider themselves as the tool user par excellence. Previous work comparing human tool use skills to that of other species tended to place the animals in artificial conditions far removed from their natural environments. ...

Research explains how snakes lost their limbs

February 7, 2019

Snakes and lizards are reptiles that belong to the order Squamata. They share several traits but differ in one obvious respect: Snakes do not have limbs. The two suborders diverged more than 100 million years ago. Identification ...

New music styles driven by direct challenges to elites

February 7, 2019

A research team led by scientists at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) reports that fashion cycles in music are driven by outsider groups. Outsiders challenge the dominant music style by strongly contrasting the preferences ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.