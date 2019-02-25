FedEx joins Amazon in delivery robot fray

February 27, 2019

FedEx is testing a new self-driving robotic vehicle that could one day compete with Amazon in delivering packages or pizzas to homes.

The company unveiled its new SameDay Bot early Wednesday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

FedEx is the latest of several companies, including Amazon, to experiment with sidewalk delivery robots. Initial testing will be limited to transporting packages between FedEx Office locations.

The boxy machine appeared on the "Tonight Show" stage crossing through sand, gravel and , and climbing stairs, to deliver a pizza to Fallon.

FedEx says it worked with Segway creator Dean Kamen on technology based in part on his 's iBot, a mobility device for the disabled.

FedEx is partnering on the project with Walmart, Walgreens, Target, Pizza Hut, AutoZone and Lowe's.

