Facebook lets senders undo sent Messenger missives

February 5, 2019
Facebook says now everyone using its Messenger platform will have the ability to &quot;unsend&quot; a message sent in error, a p
Facebook says now everyone using its Messenger platform will have the ability to "unsend" a message sent in error, a privilege enjoyed until now by CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook on Tuesday added a Messenger feature for anyone who has fired off a comment they regretted—a way to take it back.

Messenger users will now have a 10-minute window after sending a message to undo it, leaving behind a note telling everyone in a conversation that the remark was removed, according to the leading online social network.

"Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat?" Facebook asked rhetorically.

"You're not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger."

Facebook owns the mobile messaging application used by more than a billion people.

Early last year it was revealed that Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was apparently able to remove his sent messages, which caused pressure to make the feature available to all.

The freshly added feature will let people tap on a message shown in a Messenger conversation then select a "Remove for Everyone" option, which will only be available for 10 minutes from when it was sent.

The remove feature will be available on powered by the latest versions of Apple or Android software, according to Facebook.

Explore further: Facebook launches mobile messaging app

Related Stories

Facebook tests vanishing messages

November 13, 2015

Facebook users in France were able to send vanishing missives with its smartphone Messenger application, ramping up the challenge to Snapchat.

Facebook launches 'lite' version of Messenger overseas

October 3, 2016

Facebook is launching a "lite" version of it Messenger chat app. It is aimed at emerging markets, where many people use older phones that don't have enough room to store or ability to run the full-featured application due ...

Recommended for you

3-D printed tires and shoes that self-repair

February 5, 2019

Instead of throwing away your broken boots or cracked toys, why not let them fix themselves? Researchers at the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering have developed 3-D-printed rubber materials that ...

Highly collimated jet spotted from the Red Square Nebula

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have detected a highly collimated, bipolar jet from the so-called Red Square Nebula (RSN) surrounding the B[e]-type star MWC 922. The newly discovered jet could reveal more insights into the nature of the RSN ...

Scientists find new and smaller CRISPR gene editor: CasX

February 5, 2019

In a mere seven years, Cas9 has shown itself to be a formidable gene editor, employed in humans, plants, animals and bacteria to quickly and accurately cut and splice DNA, transforming biology and opening new avenues for ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.