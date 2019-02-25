Dutch government takes stake in Air-France KLM

February 26, 2019
Air France and KLM merged in 2004 but still continue to operate largely separately,
Air France and KLM merged in 2004 but still continue to operate largely separately

The Netherlands has bought a stake in Air France-KLM in a bid to match the French state's influence over the airline, the Dutch finance minister said Tuesday.

The purchase of a 12.68-percent chunk follows a row over the fate of the chief executive of the Dutch arm of the carrier, hit by a series of strikes in France last year.

"The Dutch government has bought shares to obtain a direct of 12.68 percent in Air France-KLM," finance minister Wopke Hoekstra told a press conference in The Hague.

"The aim is to eventually get to a position equal to that of the French state," which has a 14.3-percent stake.

Hoekstra added: "With this share purchase, the Dutch cabinet wants to be able to directly influence the future development of Air France-KLM in order to optimally ensure the Dutch public interest."

Air France-KLM reported last week Wednesday that its annual net profits rose by 150 percent to 409 million euros ($463 million) despite the recent upheaval.

But there has been bad blood between France and the Netherlands due to uncertainty over the fate of KLM chief executive Pieter Elbers.

He was reappointed earlier this month after KLM workers threatened to go on strike if he is axed.

Air France and KLM merged in 2004 but still continue to operate largely separately, while the French arm in particular has struggled with industrial action in recent years.

Explore further: Dutch staff warn Air France-KLM of strikes over chief

Related Stories

Air France gets new CEO

December 12, 2018

Air France on Wednesday appointed a new chief executive, who will have the difficult task of piloting the airline out of difficult relations with its unions that have hobbled its performance.

Recommended for you

'Immunizing' quantum bits so that they can grow up

February 26, 2019

Quantum computers will process significantly more information at once compared to today's computers. But the building blocks that contain this information – quantum bits, or "qubits" – are way too sensitive to their surroundings ...

New material holds promise for more secure computing

February 26, 2019

As computers advance, encryption methods currently used to keep everything from financial transactions to military secrets secure might soon be useless, technology experts warn. Reporting today in the journal Nature, a team ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.