Drought-stricken Aussie farmers now battered by floods

February 6, 2019
Having battled through a punishing drought, ranchers in parts of Australia are now having to deal with devastating floods
Having battled through a punishing drought, ranchers in parts of Australia are now having to deal with devastating floods

Australian ranchers who struggled to keep their cattle alive during a prolonged drought last year are now battling to save herds from record-breaking floods inundating the northeast of the country, officials said on Wednesday.

Australia's military has been called in to drop fodder to stranded by floodwaters in Queensland state to stop them from starving, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said, with their owners still marooned in their farmsteads.

"This is absolutely heart-breaking for producers who have expended enormous amounts of money and energy keeping their herds alive through the , only to see them now devastated by floods," said Michael Guerin of the farm lobby group AgForce.

The losses for farmers from the floods were likely to be in the "hundreds of millions of dollars" he said.

Swathes of Australia's eastern inland, including Queensland, have been plagued by a severe and prolonged drought that pushed farmers to breaking point as they struggled to keep their cattle and crops alive.

While the late arrival of the monsoon in mid-January initially sparked joy among graziers as it brought much-needed rain to the parched lands, celebrations turned to horror as incessant downpours destroyed herds and washed away properties.

"Stock losses will be much higher than normal, because drought-weakened cattle are more susceptible to being caught and drowned in floodwaters or dying of exposure in the wet, cold winds," Guerin said.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anand said some drought-affected communities received hardly any rain in December and the start of the year before the heavens opened.

"It's like the flicking of a switch—it's been dry, dry, dry and then suddenly you get a year's worth of rain in 37 days," he told AFP.

Farmer Rachael Anderson said she expected that some 200 cattle at a station she manages near Julia Creek township have so far died.

"We thought that they would have been OK, but with the way this has come, we really don't think there is much hope," Anderson told national broadcaster ABC.

"If I were a cow I would have chucked the towel in two days ago. What's really getting to me at the moment is people saying: 'You asked for the , you got it'. We'd probably almost (would) have been better off in the drought."

Some towns cut off from the deluge started to mop up on Wednesday as the monsoon trough drifts south and moves offshore in the next few days.

Australia's tropical north typically experiences during the , but the recent downpours have flooded highways, towns and turned roads into rivers.

Explore further: 'Unprecedented' flooding to hit northeast Australia

Related Stories

'Worst over': Australia begins flood clean-up

February 6, 2019

Weary residents in Australia's flood-hit northeast returned home Wednesday to begin a massive clean-up after almost two weeks of heavy rain, as the wild weather moved south to inundate more towns.

Australia farmers welcome rain relief amid severe drought

October 5, 2018

Farmers in drought-stricken parts of Australia are celebrating after the heavens opened up this week, inundating parched lands with more than a month's rain in one day following the country's driest September on record.

Australia ramps up aid to farmers as drought bites

August 19, 2018

Financial aid for drought-stricken Australian farmers will be increased to Aus$1.8 billion (US$1.3 billion) as they endure the driest conditions in half a century, the prime minister said Sunday.

Recommended for you

No fooling crafty crows on best plants for tool-making

February 6, 2019

Like master artisans selecting the finest raw materials for their showpiece designs, New Caledonian crows identify the best plants for fashioning hunting hooks from among myriad shrubs in the forest undergrowth, researchers ...

Rattlesnake venom: Mild, medium and wicked hot

February 5, 2019

In a surprising evolutionary twist, a new study suggests that while one rattlesnake may routinely feast on lizard meat, its seemingly identical neighbor snake might strike and strike and never kill its would-be reptilian ...

Highly collimated jet spotted from the Red Square Nebula

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have detected a highly collimated, bipolar jet from the so-called Red Square Nebula (RSN) surrounding the B[e]-type star MWC 922. The newly discovered jet could reveal more insights into the nature of the RSN ...

Beyond Mars, the mini MarCO spacecraft fall silent

February 5, 2019

Before the pair of briefcase-sized spacecraft known collectively as MarCO launched last year, their success was measured by survival: If they were able to operate in deep space at all, they would be pushing the limits of ...

Scientists find new and smaller CRISPR gene editor: CasX

February 5, 2019

In a mere seven years, Cas9 has shown itself to be a formidable gene editor, employed in humans, plants, animals and bacteria to quickly and accurately cut and splice DNA, transforming biology and opening new avenues for ...

Scientists study organization of life on a planetary scale

February 5, 2019

When we think of life on Earth, we might think of individual examples ranging from animals to bacteria. When astrobiologists study life, however, they have to consider not only individual organisms, but also ecosystems, and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.