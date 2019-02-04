'Worst over': Australia begins flood clean-up

February 6, 2019
The recent downpours have seen some areas get a year's worth of rainfall in just a week
The recent downpours have seen some areas get a year's worth of rainfall in just a week

Weary residents in Australia's flood-hit northeast returned home Wednesday to begin a massive clean-up after almost two weeks of heavy rain, as the wild weather moved south to inundate more towns.

Communities remain cut off and thousands are still without power in the state of Queensland, but the weather bureau said the downpours that have seen areas doused with more than 300 millimetres (11.8 inches) of rain daily were easing.

"It looks like the worst is probably over," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anand told AFP.

"We are still seeing rainfall rates that are meeting our severe weather warning criteria, but rainfall totals are not high as they have been in the last five to 10 days."

The daily rainfall totals were falling below 250 millimetres and would "ease slightly" on Thursday and Friday as the monsoonal trough slowly moves offshore, he added.

Australia's tropical north typically experiences during the , but the recent downpours have seen some areas get a year's worth of in just a week.

The rains turned roads into rivers and were so incessant authorities were forced to open floodgates of a major dam on Sunday.

With floodwaters receding in some areas of the hard-hit city of Townsville, residents headed home to help each other clean up their mud-caked properties.

"Just coming up the driveway, looking at all the mud, that's when it hit home," resident Clayton Linning told national broadcaster ABC Wednesday.

"There are a lot of neighbours we've never met before and now we have, which is really nice. It's an unfortunate way to have to build community but it does."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Wednesday that officials were working to ensure affected locals would get access to recovery payments and support.

The Insurance Council of Australia added that claims were "rising by the hour", with losses of Aus$45 million (US$32 million) from 3,500 applications so far.

More than 100 extra police have been deployed to help with the disaster, while the army, which has a major base in Townsville, has also been active.

Meanwhile police said they had launched an investigation into the deaths of two men aged 21 and 23 after their bodies were found in floodwaters, amid local media reports officers had been chasing them after an alleged liquor store break-in.

Explore further: Two dead in Australia floods as fresh warning issued

Related Stories

Australia farmers welcome rain relief amid severe drought

October 5, 2018

Farmers in drought-stricken parts of Australia are celebrating after the heavens opened up this week, inundating parched lands with more than a month's rain in one day following the country's driest September on record.

Heavy rains lash Sydney, prompting chaos

November 27, 2018

Flights were cancelled, railway lines closed and motorists stranded on flooded roads as a month's worth of rain fell on Sydney early Wednesday, leaving emergency services battling to respond.

Recommended for you

No fooling crafty crows on best plants for tool-making

February 6, 2019

Like master artisans selecting the finest raw materials for their showpiece designs, New Caledonian crows identify the best plants for fashioning hunting hooks from among myriad shrubs in the forest undergrowth, researchers ...

Rattlesnake venom: Mild, medium and wicked hot

February 5, 2019

In a surprising evolutionary twist, a new study suggests that while one rattlesnake may routinely feast on lizard meat, its seemingly identical neighbor snake might strike and strike and never kill its would-be reptilian ...

Highly collimated jet spotted from the Red Square Nebula

February 5, 2019

Astronomers have detected a highly collimated, bipolar jet from the so-called Red Square Nebula (RSN) surrounding the B[e]-type star MWC 922. The newly discovered jet could reveal more insights into the nature of the RSN ...

Beyond Mars, the mini MarCO spacecraft fall silent

February 5, 2019

Before the pair of briefcase-sized spacecraft known collectively as MarCO launched last year, their success was measured by survival: If they were able to operate in deep space at all, they would be pushing the limits of ...

Scientists find new and smaller CRISPR gene editor: CasX

February 5, 2019

In a mere seven years, Cas9 has shown itself to be a formidable gene editor, employed in humans, plants, animals and bacteria to quickly and accurately cut and splice DNA, transforming biology and opening new avenues for ...

Scientists study organization of life on a planetary scale

February 5, 2019

When we think of life on Earth, we might think of individual examples ranging from animals to bacteria. When astrobiologists study life, however, they have to consider not only individual organisms, but also ecosystems, and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.