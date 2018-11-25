Heavy rains lash Sydney, prompting chaos

November 27, 2018
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall lashed Sydney (pictured October 2018), with the local Bureau of Meteorology reporting mo
Severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall lashed Sydney (pictured October 2018), with the local Bureau of Meteorology reporting more than 73 millimetres of rainfall in less than an hour in some places

Flights were cancelled, railway lines closed and motorists stranded on flooded roads as a month's worth of rain fell on Sydney early Wednesday, leaving emergency services battling to respond.

Severe thunderstorms and lashed Australia's largest , with the local Bureau of Meteorology reporting more than 73 millimetres of rain fell in less than an hour in some places.

The city usually sees an average of 84 millimetres for the entire month of November.

Electricity providers reported at least 3,500 people were left without power, and emergency services said they had received at least six flood rescue requests even before most workers had finished their morning coffee and begun the daily commute.

They urged residents to use caution and not drive vehicles into flooded roads: a "major cause of death during floods is by people entering floodwater. Find an alternate route and avoid unnecessary travel."

At the city's main international airport, multiple flights were cancelled or delayed and aircraft were left stranded on the tarmac as ground crews took shelter from the downpour and electrical storms.

"Due to adverse weather conditions today, we expect that International and Domestic terminals will experience some flight delays and cancellations," said the airport authority.

Rainfall was forecast to slow, but continue throughout the day.

Australia is no stranger to , experiencing flash floods, sandstorms and even extreme drought in areas that are now being inundated.

Explore further: Australia farmers welcome rain relief amid severe drought

Related Stories

Australia farmers welcome rain relief amid severe drought

October 5, 2018

Farmers in drought-stricken parts of Australia are celebrating after the heavens opened up this week, inundating parched lands with more than a month's rain in one day following the country's driest September on record.

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

August 8, 2018

A powerful typhoon was churning towards Japan on Wednesday, prompting the weather agency to warn of heavy rain and strong winds and forcing airlines to cancel scores of flights.

After fires, floods hit Greek capital

July 26, 2018

Heavy rains led to flash flooding Thursday in the north of Athens, three days after devastating wildfires killed scores of people in the region around the Greek capital.

Four dead after typhoon batters Japan

October 1, 2018

Four people have been killed in a powerful typhoon that battered Japan over the weekend, local media reported Monday, as the storm's aftermath brought travel chaos to Tokyo.

Heavy snow causes travel mayhem in northern Europe

December 11, 2017

The heaviest snowfall in four years in Britain caused travel mayhem Sunday, while more than 300 flights were cancelled at Germany's busiest airport and a ferry ran aground in the French port of Calais.

Recommended for you

Ocean circulation in North Atlantic at its weakest

November 27, 2018

A study led by Drs. Christelle Not and Benoit Thibodeau from the Department of Earth Sciences and the Swire Institute of Marine Science, The University of Hong Kong, highlights a dramatic weakening of ocean circulation during ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.