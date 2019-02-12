February 12, 2019

Consumers can save dramatically on wireless by skipping unlimited

by Jefferson Graham, Usa Today

If you're wondering how a tiny local wireless startup can afford to offer monthly wireless service that's a good two-thirds less than comparable plans from Verizon, AT&T and other carriers, it comes down to this: location, location, location.

Or make that, lack of one.

Costa Mesa-based Mint Mobile, which perhaps you never heard of until it ran the chunky milk ad on Sunday's Super Bowl game, says that bypassing retail stores, rents and associates to work there saves it a bundle.

"We're an online-only business," says Aron North, the senior vice-president of Mint. "And because of that, we've removed one of the largest cost items. So we give it back to the consumer in lower costs."

Verizon offers unlimited talk and texts and 8 GB of data for $70 monthly; Mint's offer is $20 for the same terms. Verizon could argue that its network is stronger and available in more places. Mint piggy-back's on the T-Mobile network, whose service it offers as Mint. (Verizon gets the price down when four lines are ordered at the same time for a family plan, which around $40 per line monthly, or $120 monthly, with unlimited service.)

North believes that buying unlimited plans cost consumers way too much money because most, he says, don't really use all that data. He says the average consumer uses 6 GB monthly, before adding in wifi for work and at home.

"The idea of unlimited is ridiculous," he says. "I wouldn't buy an unlimited gas card for $1,000 a month because I couldn't make it pay out. You're paying for the heavy user. Most just need data for their commute and on the weekend, and it's usually music and maps driven. They're not watching video as they drive."

He ran the Super Bowl ad, at a cost of $5.5 million because too many people had questions about how Mint could get away with being so affordable. That, and they were reluctant to sign up with a brand they knew little about. The Bowl ad gave the company more validity, he says. "They want to make sure the brand will still be around."

Remember that there's fine print in signing up for Mint. While the deal is $20 monthly, it's a three-month trial that rolls over to $35 monthly unless you opt to pre-pay for the entire year.

"It's the buy in bulk, Costco and Sam's Club theory," he says. "The more you buy, the more you save."

His business is about retaining customers and not having to chase after new ones, so it pays off, he says.

In the Mint checkout, once you've signed up for the three-month trial, Mint doesn't offer the year option, because he wants customers to try out the service first.

North won't reveal numbers on Mint's customer base, only saying it's double what it was last year.

(c)2019 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Consumers can save dramatically on wireless by skipping unlimited (2019, February 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-02-consumers-wireless-unlimited.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

T-Mobile, Sprint customers will be fine if the deals keep coming
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)