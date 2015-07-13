YouTube demotes flat-earthers, conspiracy theorists

January 25, 2019
YouTube will stop recommending videos promoting conspiracy theories such as those contending the 9/11 attacks never took place
YouTube will stop recommending videos promoting conspiracy theories such as those contending the 9/11 attacks never took place

YouTube said Friday it will stop recommending specious videos such as those claiming the earth is flat or promoting bogus theories about the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The global streaming service planned to modify its viewing recommendation system gradually, starting in the United States and later expanding to other countries.

Google-owned YouTube, part of the Alphabet holding, said it is scrutinizing how to reduce the spread of content that comes close to but doesn't quite cross the line of violating its community guidelines.

"To that end, we'll begin reducing recommendations of borderline content and content that could misinform users in harmful ways," YouTube said in a blog post.

"Such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11."

YouTube estimated the change would affect less than one percent of content at the service but would improve the experience for users.

Videos deemed to be just shy of violating community guidelines will remain accessible and come up in , they just won't be suggested as worth watching, according to YouTube.

"We think this change strikes a balance between maintaining a platform for and living up to our responsibility to users," YouTube said.

Both human review and will be used to train the recommendation system on questionable videos, the company said.

YouTube routinely updates features such as it recommendation engine. Several years ago, it modified the system to downplay videos with misleading descriptions intended to bait people into clicking such as "You won't believe what happens next."

"In the last year alone, we've made hundreds of changes to improve the quality of recommendations for users on YouTube," the California-based video group said.

Explore further: YouTube toughens rules regarding which videos get ads

Related Stories

YouTube adds online video editing tool

June 17, 2010

YouTube users can now edit their own videos online. The Google-owned video-sharing site added an online editing tool this week that allows YouTube users to combine multiple videos, shorten a video or add soundtracks from ...

Recommended for you

Technology near for real-time TV political fact checks

January 18, 2019

A Duke University team expects to have a product available for election year that will allow television networks to offer real-time fact checks onscreen when a politician makes a questionable claim during a speech or debate.

Privacy becomes a selling point at tech show

January 7, 2019

Apple is not among the exhibitors at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, but that didn't prevent the iPhone maker from sending a message to attendees on a large billboard.

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.