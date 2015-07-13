YouTube goes down for more than an hour

October 17, 2018 by The Associated Press
In this Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file, a YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, Calif. YouTube's video streaming service went out for more than an hour on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, apparently affecting locations around the world. YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet at 9:41 p.m. EDT, noting that it affected YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

YouTube's video streaming service went out for more than an hour on Tuesday, apparently affecting locations around the world.

YouTube acknowledged the outage in a tweet at 9:41 p.m. EDT, noting that it affected YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV. The company said it was working on the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.

Reporters for the AP found that YouTube's main service was working again around 10:50 p.m. EDT. Ten minutes later, YouTube tweeted again to note that was restored, but offered no details.

In reply to a query from the AP, an unsigned message from Google's press team stated, "We don't have anything to add beyond the tweet."

