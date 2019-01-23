Video: Why flamingos are cooler than you think

January 24, 2019, American Chemical Society
Why flamingos are cooler than you think (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

To many people, flamingos are synonymous with Florida, tacky lawn ornaments and cocktails on the beach. But their silly reputation belies their incredible survival skills.

Flamingos are adapted to live and breed in some of the harshest environments on Earth.

In this , Reactions explains why flamingos deserve more credit:

