Predicting urban and coastal microclimates

January 29, 2019, Brookhaven National Laboratory
Predicting urban and coastal microclimates
The mobile laboratory consists of a scanning Doppler lidar to detect wind speed and direction in the atmospheric boundary layer (lowest two to three kilometers of the atmosphere); a profiling lidar to estimate the depth of the boundary layer and distribution of aerosols overhead; a profiling radar to estimate precipitation levels; drones to estimate air quality and the transfer of energy in the atmosphere in response to changes in temperature, pressure, and volume; and visible- and infrared-light cameras to observe the environment and measure temperature. Credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory

Today, most of the world's population lives in cities, and a significant fraction (nearly 40 percent) lives within about 30 miles of a coastline. Predicting local weather patterns and microclimates in these highly populated areas is key to effectively managing energy resources, monitoring air quality, developing a resilient transportation infrastructure, preparing for natural disasters and emergencies, and ensuring national security.

However, because of their unique characteristics, developed urban and coastal locations are among the most difficult places to accurately forecast . Cities are often warmer than their suburban or rural surroundings because they are made of heat-absorbing materials such as concrete and steel, and they generate a significant amount of waste heat as a result of industrial energy usage. Tall buildings redirect air flow, altering wind speed and direction. By pushing warm, moist surface air into the cooler air above, skyscrapers can promote the formation of rain clouds. Because of these and other factors, are vulnerable to severe thunderstorms, heavy ice and snow, heat and cold waves, and other extreme weather events that pose risks to human health and safety. For example, storm-related flooding exacerbated by rising sea levels in coastal cities could force the shutdown of subway stations, roads, and other modes of transportation.

"Despite its importance in the 21st century, the urban human-environment system is very poorly understood," said Pavlos Kollias, an in the Environmental and Climate Sciences Department at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, a professor at the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) at Stony Brook University (SBU), and an adjunct professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at McGill University. "Current atmospheric monitoring and warning systems are not sufficient to predict the urban microclimate. Advances in distributed remote-sensing networks, numerical meteorological models, and are needed to improve local weather forecasting capabilities."

In 2017, Brookhaven Lab established the Center for Multiscale Applied Sensing (CMAS) to accelerate data-driven research to develop more reliable weather prediction systems for cities and other energy hotspots. This multidisciplinary center brings together world-leading expertise in atmospheric sensor technologies and high-resolution weather modeling from Brookhaven Lab's Environmental and Climate Sciences Department and Computational Science Initiative and SBU's SoMAS. Scientists at CMAS are defining key atmospheric parameters to incorporate into urban system models across various scales—from the street level to neighborhood, city, and regional levels—and the atmospheric measurements needed to initialize and validate these models.

In September 2018, Brookhaven Lab deployed a new truck-based as part of the observational capabilities of CMAS. This mobile laboratory is equipped with several state-of-the-art sensors to measure winds, precipitation, air quality, and other atmospheric variables. Over the next several years, the truck will travel to various urban and coastal areas along the Northeast megalopolis—the area extending from Boston to Washington, DC—to collect atmospheric data in support of urban dispersion and offshore wind studies.

"The atmospheric data collected by the research truck will advance our understanding of the complex interactions between humans and urban environments and how such interactions impact the microclimate of those environments," said Kollias. "The mobile lab will bring measurement capabilities into areas with limited accessibility, and the data obtained on urban atmospheric processes will support the development of predictive models at all scales."

Explore further: Future weather forecasting—it's all in the 'MRI' of clouds

Related Stories

Future weather forecasting—it's all in the 'MRI' of clouds

January 15, 2018

Analyzing and determining the structure of clouds remains a challenge for scientists trying to forecast weather. A team of researchers at the Stony Brook University School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), led by ...

Researchers fine-tune wind farm simulation

December 14, 2018

Wind power is on track to supply almost a fifth of the world's demand for electricity by 2050, according to the Global Wind Energy Council. While wind turbines are generally thought of as a sustainable alternative to traditional ...

Satellite data helps cut city heat

June 1, 2018

Our cities are becoming hotter due to heat released by human activities. This is exacerbated by heat waves occurring more often due to climate change, altering the energy balance of urban areas and thus affecting the local ...

Recommended for you

Active galaxies point to new physics of cosmic expansion

January 29, 2019

Investigating the history of our cosmos with a large sample of distant 'active' galaxies observed by ESA's XMM-Newton, a team of astronomers found there might be more to the early expansion of the universe than predicted ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.