Reliable tropical weather pattern to change in a warming climate

December 28, 2018 by Anne Manning, Colorado State University
Reliable tropical weather pattern to change in a warming climate
Current climate is represented in (a), and a warmer climate in (b). As the climate warms, the mean vertical gradient in water vapor (blue) increases. Tropospheric temperature (orange shading) will also increase more than the lower atmosphere. Credit: Eric Maloney/Colorado State University

Every month or two, a massive pulse of clouds, rainfall and wind moves eastward around the Earth near the equator, providing the tropics their famous thunderstorms.

This band of recurring weather, first described by scientists in 1971, is called the Madden-Julian Oscillation. It has profound effects on weather in distant places, including the United States. Atmospheric scientists have long studied how the Madden-Julian Oscillation modulates extreme weather events across the globe, from hurricanes to floods to droughts.

As human activities cause the Earth's temperature to increase, reliable, well-studied weather patterns like the Madden-Julian Oscillation will change too, say researchers at Colorado State University.

Eric Maloney, professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science, has led a new study published in Nature Climate Change that attributes future changes in the behavior of the Madden-Julian Oscillation to . Maloney and co-authors used data from six existing climate models to synthesize current views of such changes projected for the years 2080-2100.

Separating precipitation, wind

Their analysis reveals that while the Madden-Julian Oscillation's precipitation variations are likely to increase in intensity under a , wind variations are likely to increase at a slower rate, or even decrease. That's in contrast to the conventional wisdom of a warming climate producing a more intense Madden-Julian Oscillation, and thus an across-the-board increase in extreme weather.

"In just looking at precipitation changes, the Madden-Julian Oscillation is supposed to increase in strength in a future climate," Maloney said. "But one of the interesting things from our study is that we don't think this can be generalized to wind as well."

Atmospheric science relies on weather patterns like the Madden-Julian Oscillation to inform weather prediction in other areas of Earth. For example, atmospheric rivers, which are plumes of high atmospheric water vapor that can cause severe flooding on the U.S. west coast, are strongly modulated by certain phases of the Madden-Julian Oscillation.

According to Maloney's work, the Madden-Julian Oscillation's impact on remote areas may gradually decrease. Degradation in the 's wind signal may thus diminish meteorologists' ability to predict . In particular, preferential warming of the upper troposphere in a future, warmer climate is expected to reduce the strength of the Madden-Julian Oscillation circulation.

Next steps

Maloney and colleagues hope to continue studying the Madden-Julian Oscillation using a broader set of to be used in the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment.

Co-authors of the Nature Climate Change study are Ángel Adames of the University of Michigan and Hien Bui, a CSU postdoctoral researcher.

Explore further: Researchers rise to challenge of predicting hail, tornadoes three weeks in advance

More information: Eric D. Maloney et al, Madden–Julian oscillation changes under anthropogenic warming, Nature Climate Change (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0331-6

Related Stories

New Models of Weather Pattern

December 9, 2005

For a mathematician, Joseph Biello spends a lot of time thinking about the weather. But the UC Davis assistant professor isn't looking out the office window. He is using mathematical theory to build a model of the Madden-Julian ...

Heat's role in the Madden-Julian oscillation

April 13, 2015

Tropical monsoons in Indonesia and floods in the United States are both provoked by the Madden-Julian oscillation (MJO), a process that results in pulses of clouds and precipitation moving eastward around the globe at about ...

On the right track for tropical clouds

January 27, 2015

Think of a tropical storm about the size of Alaska. Large and lumbering, the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) affects weather patterns in every corner of the world. Unlike its well-known cousin El Niño, the MJO is both variable ...

Recommended for you

Clouds with a chance of warming

December 28, 2018

Researchers from Argonne's Environmental Science division participated in one of the largest collaborative atmospheric measurement campaigns in Antarctica in recent decades.

Australia swelters in record-breaking heatwave

December 28, 2018

Australia's vast continent is sizzling through extreme heatwave conditions this week, with temperatures reaching record highs and emergency services on high alert for bushfires.

Mount Etna eruption causes airspace closure

December 24, 2018

The Mount Etna volcano erupted on Monday, spewing ash as several minor earthquakes hit the region, and prompting a partial closure of the Sicilian airspace around the mountain.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Shootist
1 / 5 (2) 4 hours ago
Warmer weather is better than cooler weather for humans and other growing things. See Holocene Climate Optimum, Roman Climate Optimum and the Medieval Climate Optimum.

hint: There's a reason they're called "optimums".
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 3 hours ago
The PETM isn't called an "optimum."

Maybe you forgot.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.