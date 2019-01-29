Tesla shares fall after surprise CFO exit

January 31, 2019
Shares of Tesla declined following the surprise replacement of its chief financial officer.
Shares of Tesla declined following the surprise replacement of its chief financial officer.

Shares of Tesla Motors tumbled in pre-market trading on Thursday following the surprise replacement of the company's chief financial officer.

Chief Executive Elon Musk announced the shift in the final moments of an earnings conference call on Wednesday night, saying Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja, 56, would be replaced by Zach Kirkhorn, currently a vice president in finance.

Ahuja's departure comes follows other executive turnover at the hard-charging Musk's electric car company.

A note from JPMorgan Chase highlighted the exit as a key disappointment following Tesla's mixed results, citing the outgoing executive's "long automotive industry experience" and 11 years at the company.

Ahuja "provided relative stability to the firm's finance staff that has otherwise seen a great deal of churn," the JPMorgan note said.

Kirkhorn, 34, who started at Tesla in 2010 and returned after a stint at Harvard Business School, told analysts the company was in a "strong" financial position.

"We have enough cash to continue launching new programs and developing new technologies and we're able to service upcoming debt obligations with our forecasted cash flows," he said.

Tesla on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profits of $139.6 million, up from a loss of $675.4 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues more than doubled to $7.2 billion, reflecting the ramp-up of the 's Model 3 sedan.

Explore further: Tesla shares fall again on doubts about go-private deal

Related Stories

Another Tesla executive heads for exit

September 13, 2018

Tesla confirmed on Wednesday that finance executive Justin McAnear is leaving the electric car maker as it strives to become profitable by the end of the year.

Analysts expect Tesla 2Q revenue gain but big net loss

August 1, 2018

Tesla's second-quarter revenue should grow by more than $1 billion as it delivered more Model 3 electric cars. But analysts predict it won't be enough to stop the company's net loss from rising dramatically when the Palo ...

Recommended for you

Chinese rover finds lunar nights 'colder than expected'

January 31, 2019

China's lunar lander has woken from a freezing fortnight-long hibernation to find night-time temperatures on the moon's dark side are colder than previously thought, the national space agency said Thursday.

Study finds billion-year superocean cycles in Earth's history

January 31, 2019

Curtin researchers believe that ancient supercontinents formed and then fell apart through alternating cycles spanning hundreds of millions of years that involved superoceans being swallowed and the restructuring of the Earth's ...

To observe photoswitches, stick on a platinum atom

January 31, 2019

Advances with photoswitches could lead to a smartphone that's soft and flexible and shaped like a hand so you can wear it as a glove, for example. Or a paper-thin computer screen that you can roll up like a window shade when ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.