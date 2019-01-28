Sustainable bioenergy from native prairies on abandoned agricultural lands

January 29, 2019, University of Minnesota
prairie grass
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In an ongoing effort to discover the ideal conditions to grow alternative biofuels that offer more environmental benefits, University of Minnesota scientists applied their research on native prairies in the Upper Midwest to understand marginal lands—particularly abandoned and degraded agricultural fields.

"Native, perennial grasses and abandoned fields have been proposed as a way to increase the environmental benefits of biofuels. First generation biofuels, such as corn ethanol, require intensive use of nitrogen fertilizers and take land away from food production. We wanted to see if prairie grasses might prove to be a better crop," said lead researcher David Tilman, professor in the College of Biological Sciences (CBS) and director of the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve.

Another potential benefit of perennial grasses is tied to their deep root systems. According to researchers, deeper root systems—as opposed to those seen in annual crops like corn—are able to store large amounts of carbon below ground that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere. However, because perennial grasses on marginal lands can have low yields due to less , researchers examined ways to maximize growth of the grasses without negative effects on the environment.

In the 10-year study published in Nature Sustainability, researchers utilized 36 plots at an abandoned agricultural site in the Cedar Creek Ecosystem Science Reserve to plant 32 species of prairie and savanna plants that are native to Minnesota. In 2007, researchers divided the plots into several groups and assigned them a combination of two treatments: water addition (i.e., irrigated or non-irrigated) and nitrogen fertilization (i.e., 0 g/m2, 7 g/m2, 14 g/m2).

Over the next decade, researchers found that:

  • moderate treatments (irrigation and 7 g/m2 of nitrogen) had the best biomass yields and soil carbon storage, while having negligible effects on the stability, diversity and nutrient loss to groundwater;
  • compared with the control (non-irrigated and no additional nitrogen), moderate treatments resulted in almost twice the yield and soil carbon storage and—if the plants were converted into bioenergy to displace —it would result in twice the greenhouse gas savings;
  • compared with the moderate treatment, the more intensive treatment (irrigation and 14 g/m2 of nitrogen) had 30 percent lower greenhouse gas savings, 10 times greater nitrate leaching and 120 percent greater loss in plant diversity.

"Our results indicate that different intensification levels have different environmental benefits and costs," said Yi Yang, the lead author of the study and now a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering at the University of Minnesota. "Our study suggests that optimizing multiple environmental benefits requires sustainable intensification practices appropriate for the soils, climate and plant species of a region."

Compared with corn ethanol, researchers found biomass yield from the best performing native prairie grasses was moderately lower (six tons per hectare versus the average corn yield of eight tons per hectare in the U.S.). However, researchers found that because of lower nitrogen use and larger amounts of , the native prairies would result in higher overall greenhouse gas savings when converted to bioenergy.

"Growing high-diversity and all the related flowers on abandoned agricultural lands and using them for bioenergy can restore the ecology for wildlife and ultimately improve Earth's climate by helping displace fossil fuels," said lead researcher and CBS faculty member Clarence Lehman.

Further studies in other regions with different soil characteristics and climates should be conducted to expand these findings.

Explore further: Mixed Prairie Grasses Better Source of Biofuel Than Corn Ethanol and Soybean Biodiesel

More information: Yi Yang et al. Sustainable intensification of high-diversity biomass production for optimal biofuel benefits, Nature Sustainability (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-018-0166-1

Related Stories

More to biofuel production than yield

January 13, 2014

When it comes to biofuels, corn leads the all-important category of biomass yield. However, focusing solely on yield comes at a high price.

Lower nitrogen losses with perennial biofuel crops

January 10, 2013

Perennial biofuel crops such as miscanthus, whose high yields have led them to be considered an eventual alternative to corn in producing ethanol, are now shown to have another beneficial characteristic–the ability to reduce ...

Recommended for you

Active galaxies point to new physics of cosmic expansion

January 29, 2019

Investigating the history of our cosmos with a large sample of distant 'active' galaxies observed by ESA's XMM-Newton, a team of astronomers found there might be more to the early expansion of the universe than predicted ...

3 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

hat1208
2 / 5 (1) 7 hours ago
Why wouldn't they use industrial hemp?
MR166
3 / 5 (1) 6 hours ago
Corn ethanol is barely energy positive. By the time you harvest grasses and transport them to fuel processors you will have a net energy loss. Just let these grasses grow and use them for pasture land as any wise farmer would do. The animals naturally fertilize the land in a sustainable circle.
Erocker
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Fact: Solar panels will produce 30 times more energy per acre than growing corn for ethanol.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.