A rollable TV? LG's latest OLED TV television packs a futuristic 'wow' factor

January 8, 2019 by Eli Blumenthal, Usa Today

Televisions have long been a staple at CES. LG's latest OLED TV, however, takes the traditional TV experience and flips it. Or rather, rolls it.

The company's new , called the Signature OLED TV R (or model 65R9 for short), is due later this year. It takes LG's already excellent OLED technology and builds on it. The result, a screen that doesn't just live in your room but one that pops up from its base when you want it and rolls back up when you don't.

Bigger screens, sharper displays, fancier technologies are all near guarantees at the annual technology industry event. And to be sure, there are plenty of bigger and sharper screens this year, too. But most years these are iterations on previous television designs, not something brand new..

LG's latest TV features three different viewing modes, depending on your mood. A "full view" option gives you the complete 65-inch display. The so-called "line view" partially unrolls the TV, letting you see just the clock, pictures or music controls without taking up all the space of a traditional TV.

In "zero view" mode the display is completely hidden from view, allowing you to play music from the base of the display, which doubles as a 4.2 channel front facing soundbar.

As with LG's other 2019 models, the new TV features the company's latest processor, Alexa and Google Assistant integration for controlling the television with your voice, as well as AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for streaming off of iPhones, iPads and Macs and controlling the TV through Siri.

While there might be concerns about the durability of a TV that rolls up, LG's Tim Alessi told Reviewed.com that it would take between 20 and 30 years to wear out the panel via rolling-related activities.

No price was given for the new TV but it likely won't come cheap. LG's current 65-inch OLEDs start at roughly $2600 for its B-series, going all the way up to a starting price of roughly $7000 for the company's paper-thin W-series.

Explore further: LG flexes roll-up TV as screens start to bend

Related Stories

Apple supplier LG Display puts $1.8B into flexible displays

July 27, 2016

LG Display Co., a supplier of Apple's iPhone screens, said Wednesday that it will invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible displays for smartphones, in a sign that more high-end smartphone makers may adopt ...

LG Display: Expect display rollable like newspaper at CES

January 4, 2016

Anyone following tech stories from month to month will recognize LG Display as those tech people focused on "bendy" and "rollable" displays, bolstered by the company's aggressive attention toward novel organic light-emitting ...

Recommended for you

China's Huawei unveils chip for global big data market

January 7, 2019

Huawei Technologies Ltd. showed off a new processor chip for data centers and cloud computing Monday, expanding into new and growing markets despite Western warnings the company might be a security risk.

Paper sensors remove the sting of diabetic testing

December 21, 2018

A technique that enables biologically active enzymes to survive the rigors of inkjet printing presents a promising alternative to routine blood screening finger jabs for diabetic blood sugar levels. The KAUST-led team used ...

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.