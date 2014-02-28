Physicists uncover new competing state of matter in superconducting material

January 3, 2019, Ames Laboratory
Physicists uncover new competing state of matter in superconducting material
Ames Laboratory researchers used laser pulses of less than a trillionth of a second in much the same way as flash photography, in order to take a series of snapshots. Called terahertz spectroscopy, this technique can be thought of as "laser strobe photography" where many quick images reveal the subtle movement of electron pairings inside the materials using long wavelength far-infrared light. Credit: US Department of Energy, Ames Laboratory

A team of experimentalists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory and theoreticians at University of Alabama Birmingham discovered a remarkably long-lived new state of matter in an iron pnictide superconductor, which reveals a laser-induced formation of collective behaviors that compete with superconductivity.

"Superconductivity is a strange state of matter, in which the pairing of electrons makes them move faster," said Jigang Wang, Ames Laboratory physicist and Iowa State University professor. "One of the big problems we are trying to solve is how different states in a material compete for those electrons, and how to balance competition and cooperation to increase temperature at which a superconducting state emerges."

To get a closer look, Wang and his team used of less than a trillionth of a second in much the same way as flash photography, in order to take a series of snapshots. Called , this technique can be thought of as "laser strobe photography" where many quick images reveal the subtle movement of electron pairings inside the materials using long wavelength far-infrared light.

"The ability to see these real time dynamics and fluctuations is a way to understanding them better, so that we can create better superconducting electronics and energy-efficient devices," said Wang.

More information: X. Yang et al. Nonequilibrium Pair Breaking in Ba(Fe1−xCox)2As2 Superconductors: Evidence for Formation of a Photoinduced Excitonic State, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.267001

Hybrid qubits solve key hurdle to quantum computing

December 28, 2018

Spin-based quantum computers have the potential to tackle difficult mathematical problems that cannot be solved using ordinary computers, but many problems remain in making these machines scalable. Now, an international group ...

granville583762
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
Pure Scientific Research

"Nonequilibrium Pair Breaking in Ba(Fe1−xCox)2As2 Superconductors: Evidence for Formation of a Photoinduced Excitonic State
Ultrafast terahertz (THz) pump-probe spectroscopy reveals an unusual out-of-equilibrium Cooper pair nonlinear dynamics and a nonequilibrium state driven by femtosecond (fs) photoexcitation of superconductivity (SC) in iron pnictides"

Carrying out pure scientific research
is a commendable activity
which is beneficial to all
including the research establishments
carrying out the research

The Key point here
is
Tax Payers Money
when research which benefits all
is sponsored by us, the humble tax payer
we, the humble tax payer, are sponsoring this research
we are the sugar daddy
All this being so
why, when we have paid for this research
are we being asked to pay for
the write up concerning
This tax payer's sponsored research?

