Google Assistant will soon be on nearly 1 billion devices, company says at CES 2019

January 8, 2019 by Jefferson Graham, Usa Today
Google Assistant
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Deep in a battle with Amazon's Alexa for the dominant voice companion, Google Assistant will be on 1 billion devices by the end of January, the company said.

That includes Android and iOS smartphones, display units like Google Home Hub, speakers like Google Home, plus TVs, headphones, watches and more.

Google said the Assistant (otherwise known as "Hey" or "OK Google") is available in 30 languages and 80 countries, up from eight languages and 14 countries in 2017.

Globally, Google said active users of the Assistant increased four times over the past year.

