Worried about FaceTime eavesdropping bug? How to disable the app

January 30, 2019 by Brett Molina, Usa Today
apple logo
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Worried about using FaceTime in light of a privacy bug confirmed by Apple? There is a way to disable the app.

On Monday, Apple acknowledged a bug with its video-calling app where users can eavesdrop on your conversations even if you don't answer the call. Apple has since disabled the app's group chat function.

The bug, which USA TODAY reported on Monday, involved starting a FaceTime call, swiping up to add a person then entering your own phone number. The move starts a group call and automatically answers the call for the first person, enabling someone to listen in without their knowledge.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Apple said it is "aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement people should disable the app until Apple fixes the issue.

Here's what to do if you own an Apple device if you want to shut off FaceTime:

For iOS devices (iPhones, iPads)

1. Go to Settings.

2. Scroll down to FaceTime.

3. Toggle the FaceTime switch off.

For Macs

1. Open the FaceTime app.

2. Scroll to FaceTime in the upper-left corner.

3. Select turn FaceTime off.

If you are considering a switch to another video calling app, there are several out there, including Microsoft's Skype, Google Duo and Facebook Messenger.

Explore further: iPhone FaceTime bug lets callers eavesdrop

More information: (c)2019 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

iPhone FaceTime bug lets callers eavesdrop

January 29, 2019

A newly discovered FaceTime bug lets people hear and even see those they are reaching out to on iPhones even if the other person hasn't answered their phone.

With FaceTime, Apple has chance to dominate video calls

June 10, 2010

After decades of false starts, will Apple be able to bring video chat to the masses? While the technology, which would allows people to see those they're talking to, has long been in place, and video conferencing is drawing ...

Facebook rolls out video calls on Messenger

April 27, 2015

Facebook on Monday began rolling out video calling on its Messenger mobile application, enabling face-to-face conversations among users of the app around the world.

Recommended for you

Goodbye to a beauty in the night sky

January 30, 2019

For over a century and a half, Eta Carinae has been one of the most luminous – and most enigmatic – stars of the southern Milky Way.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.