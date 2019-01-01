Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb says to buy Celgene in $74bn deal

January 3, 2019
Bristol Myers Squibb is buying US biotech firm Celgene in a massive $74 billion cash and stock deal
Bristol Myers Squibb is buying US biotech firm Celgene in a massive $74 billion cash and stock deal

New York-based pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday it will buy US biotech firm Celgene in a massive $74 billion cash and stock deal to create a specialized biopharma company.

The buyout will see Bristol-Myers shareholders own about 69 percent of the merged company, with 31 percent going to Celgene shareholders, according to the statement.

The new specialty firm will focus on treating people with serious conditions including cancer, offering nine products with "more than $1 billion in annual sales," the companies said.

Under the agreement Celgene shareholders will receive one Bristol-Myers Squibb share along with $50 in cash for each Celgene share, the statement said.

Early US trading saw Bristol-Myers shares drop nearly 15 percent to $44.75—while the New Jersey-based Celgene spiked 32 percent to hit $87.40.

In announcing the merger Bristol-Myers Squibb noted "significant potential for growth in the core areas of oncology, immunology and inflammation and ."

"Together with Celgene, we are creating an innovative biopharma leader, with leading franchises and a deep and broad pipeline that will drive sustainable growth and deliver new options for patients across a range of serious diseases," said Bristol-Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO Giovanni Caforio in the statement.

Caforio will continue to serve in those capacities, while two members of Celgene's board will hold spots on Bristol-Myers Squibb's board of directors.

