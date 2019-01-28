Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns

January 30, 2019 by Kaweewit Kaewjinda
Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
A young boy wears a protective mask for the high levels of air pollution as he's picked up from school in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Over 400 schools in Bangkok have been ordered shut Wednesday as the Thai capital sees continuously high levels of air pollution and dust particles. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, were shut for the rest of the week Wednesday due to increasing concern over dangerously unhealthy air pollution.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha directed Bangkok's governor to order the closure of 437 schools after officials said the would continue until next Monday. They said still air and are causing a buildup of particles in the air.

The Pollution Control Department said the amount of particularly dangerous tiny "PM 2.5" particles has risen in all areas in and around Bangkok since Monday.

"We decided to eliminate the problem by closing down the schools," said Police Col. Asawin Kwanmuang, the city's governor. "We're afraid that it can be dangerous for the children." Technical colleges are included among the closed institutions but universities are still considering what to do.

The Public Health Ministry said people should refrain from and exercise, and look instead for indoor venues. Many commuters and pedestrians have begun wearing face masks.

Pollution levels also rose elsewhere in Thailand as well, bringing a heavy haze to Chiang Mai and other northern areas well ahead of the annual "smoky season" that normally begins in late February when farmers burn agricultural waste and dry weather allows airborne particles to accumulate.

Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
Bangkok's cityscape is covered in thick smog Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, have been shut as several weeks of dangerously unhealthy air pollution causes increasing concern. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Efforts to reduce the pollution level in Bangkok by hosing down roads and spraying water in the air have been criticized as ineffective. People were asked to limit open-air burning of materials, and have even been advised to use shorter incense sticks in upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations.

Governor Asawin said he would consider declaring parts of Bangkok "pollution control zones" if they exceed safe levels for three straight days.

That could include control of diesel-engine exhausts, outdoor burning and construction activities, and possible road closings and diversions.

Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
A child leaves school wearing his protective face mask due in the high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, have been shut as several weeks of dangerously unhealthy air pollution causes increasing concern. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
Wearing protective masks due to the high levels of city air pollution, parents pick up their children from school in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Over 400 schools in Bangkok have been ordered shut Wednesday as the Thai capital sees continuously high levels of air pollution and dust particles. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
A parent and child wear protective masks for the high levels of air pollution as they leave the school in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Over 400 schools in Bangkok have been ordered shut Wednesday as the Thai capital sees continuously high levels of air pollution and dust particles. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
A man wears a protective mask as he walks in the high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. The Pollution Control Department said in a Wednesday morning report that all areas in Bangkok and its vicinities are seeing an increased amount of the benchmark PM 2.5, tiny dust particles, in the air since Monday. It said still air and heavy traffic is causing the dust build-up in the air and such conditions are expected to last until Feb 4. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Bangkok schools closed over air pollution concerns
Wearing protective masks due to the high levels of air pollution, parents pick up their children from school in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, have been shut as several weeks of dangerously unhealthy air pollution causes increasing concern. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Explore further: Hundreds of schools to shut as toxic smog cloaks Bangkok

Related Stories

Heavy smog, worsened by weather, raises alarm across Asia

January 14, 2019

Unusually high levels of smog worsened by weather patterns are raising alarm across Asia, with authorities in Thailand's hazy capital Bangkok handing out face masks and preparing to seed clouds for rain to clear the air.

Air pollution closes all schools in Tehran

February 5, 2018

All schools in Tehran will remain closed on Tuesday because of dangerously high levels of air pollution blanketing the Iranian capital, authorities said.

Air pollution linked to autism: study

November 5, 2018

The study of children in Shanghai, from birth to three years, found that exposure to fine particles (PM2.5) from vehicle exhausts, industrial emissions and other sources of outdoor pollution increased the risk of developing ...

Indian firefighters battle air pollution in New Delhi

December 27, 2018

Indian authorities have ordered firefighters in the capital to sprinkle water from high-rise buildings to settle dust and stop garbage fires and have banned construction activity as hazardous air quality affects millions ...

Recommended for you

Team develops first genetic switch for C. elegans

January 30, 2019

With their first ever RNA-based inducible system for switching on genes in the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans), two researchers from the University of Konstanz have closed a significant gap in genetic switches. ...

Layered cocktails inspire new form of male birth control

January 30, 2019

For decades, women have shouldered most of the burden of contraception. However, long-term use of female birth control pills could increase the risk for side effects such as blood clots or breast cancer. Now, inspired by ...

How transcription factors explore the genome

January 30, 2019

Transcription factors (TFs) are proteins that regulate the transcription of genes, which is the first step in making a protein. The way TFs work is by searching the entire genome and binding to specific regions that regulate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.