Hundreds of schools to shut as toxic smog cloaks Bangkok

January 30, 2019
Bangkok has been shrouded in murky haze for weeks, forcing residents to don masks
Toxic smog forced Bangkok authorities to issue an unprecedented order to shut nearly 450 schools on Wednesday, as authorities struggle to manage a pollution crisis that has stirred widespread concern.

The Thai capital has been shrouded in murky haze for weeks, forcing residents to don masks and sparking social media criticism of the uneven response by the government.

Reasons given for the lingering pall include exhaust from traffic, unfettered construction, the burning of crop stubble, and pollution from factories getting trapped in the city.

Authorities have seeded clouds to provoke rain, sprayed overpasses with water to catch micro-pollutants and even asked people not to burn incense sticks and paper during Chinese New Year celebrations.

The measures so far have provoked derision from many Bangkok residents, while stocks of pollution masks have run out in many shops.

But on Wednesday, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration stepped up its health warnings, ordering all 437 city-controlled to close from lunchtime through Friday, while designating 1,500 square kilometres (580 square miles) of the city a "control area".

"The situation will be bad until February 3 to 4, so I decided to close schools," said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, adding he hoped the move would also empty the road of cars on the run.

Three to four of the city's districts are "severely hit with smog", he added.

Fleets of drones are set to be deployed to disperse sugary liquid solution to help clear the air of microscopic particles.

It is not clear how effective that will be given the scale of the smog cloaking the .

Aswin also said City Hall may soon issue a warning against exercising in parks.

Air Visual, an independent online air quality index (AQI) monitor, on Thursday pegged Bangkok at the "unhealthy" level of 171, up from 156 mid-month.

The measurements are higher than some cities in China but well below the Indian capital New Delhi.

Greenpeace Thailand country director Tara Buakamsri said the levels in Bangkok were the worst in "at least a year".

Explore further: Thailand to make it rain as pollution chokes Bangkok

Related Stories

Heavy smog, worsened by weather, raises alarm across Asia

January 14, 2019

Unusually high levels of smog worsened by weather patterns are raising alarm across Asia, with authorities in Thailand's hazy capital Bangkok handing out face masks and preparing to seed clouds for rain to clear the air.

India pollution watchdog fines Delhi over toxic smog

December 4, 2018

India's environmental watchdog has slapped New Delhi's government with a $3.5 million fine for failing to enforce rules to reduce smog in the world's most polluted major city, officials said Tuesday.

Delhi homeless to be given masks as smog worsens: official

November 12, 2018

New Delhi's homeless will be given cotton masks to help them survive in the world's most polluted major city, officials said Monday, although experts said the basic coverings would be useless against deadly smog particles.

Delhi braces for pollution with emergency plan

October 15, 2018

Delhi's biggest coal power plant was set to shut down Monday as a new emergency plan to improve air quality in one of the world's most polluted cities came into force, Indian officials said.

Smog shuts schools in Bosnia's Sarajevo

December 25, 2015

Air pollution forced Bosnian authorities to shut schools in the capital Sarajevo on Thursday, while smog levels also spiked in other parts of the Balkan country due to a lack of rainfall, local officials said.

