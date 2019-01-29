Bangkok flies drones, seeks better ideas to improve bad air
January 31, 2019
A fleet of drones, trucks and small planes sprayed water to try to reduce dust around Bangkok on Thursday while the governor invited critics to brainstorm better ideas to improve the air quality in the Thai capital.
Unhealthy levels of air pollution forced city schools to close Wednesday for the rest of week, and the Public Health Ministry advised against outdoor activities.
Faced with public discontent as well as a possible health crisis, the city's governor has declared the city a "pollution control zone," allowing firmer measures such as road closings, limits on diesel exhaust, outdoor burning and construction activities.
On Thursday, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered inspections of factories to measure the pollution levels of their emissions.
The governor, Police Gen. Asawin Kwanmuang, said drones aren't a long-term solution but he thinks every bit of effort helps. At a morning news conference, he said critics calling the drones a meaningless stunt would otherwise criticize him for doing nothing.
Asawin invited private-sector experts and academics to share ideas to improve air quality.
"Those are knowledgeable on this issue don't give opinions to others, tell me. I am the one who is working on the issue, please give me advice," he said. "Do I know everything? No, I don't. Because I do not know everything, that's why I will hold a meeting (Thursday). Please join us in brainstorming."
Toxic smog forced hundreds of Bangkok schools to close Wednesday, as authorities struggle to manage a pollution crisis that has stirred widespread health fears and taken on a political edge just weeks before elections.
Unusually high levels of smog worsened by weather patterns are raising alarm across Asia, with authorities in Thailand's hazy capital Bangkok handing out face masks and preparing to seed clouds for rain to clear the air.
Indian authorities have ordered firefighters in the capital to sprinkle water from high-rise buildings to settle dust and stop garbage fires and have banned construction activity as hazardous air quality affects millions ...
