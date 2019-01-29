Bangkok flies drones, seeks better ideas to improve bad air

January 31, 2019
Bangkok flies drones, seeks better ideas to improve bad air
A drone is flown over the Suthat Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Bangkok's municipal government displayed six drones that will be used to spray water over the city to help ease high levels of pollution. More than 400 schools in Thailand's capital were shut for the rest of the week Wednesday due to increasing concern over dangerously unhealthy air pollution. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A fleet of drones, trucks and small planes sprayed water to try to reduce dust around Bangkok on Thursday while the governor invited critics to brainstorm better ideas to improve the air quality in the Thai capital.

Unhealthy levels of air pollution forced city schools to close Wednesday for the rest of week, and the Public Health Ministry advised against .

Faced with public discontent as well as a possible health crisis, the city's governor has declared the city a "pollution control zone," allowing firmer measures such as road closings, limits on diesel exhaust, outdoor burning and construction activities.

On Thursday, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered inspections of factories to measure the pollution levels of their emissions.

The governor, Police Gen. Asawin Kwanmuang, said drones aren't a long-term solution but he thinks every bit of effort helps. At a morning news conference, he said critics calling the drones a meaningless stunt would otherwise criticize him for doing nothing.

Asawin invited private-sector experts and academics to share ideas to improve .

"Those are knowledgeable on this issue don't give opinions to others, tell me. I am the one who is working on the issue, please give me advice," he said. "Do I know everything? No, I don't. Because I do not know everything, that's why I will hold a meeting (Thursday). Please join us in brainstorming."

Drone pilots fly a water-spraying drone over the Suthat Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
A thick layer of smog covers Lumpini Park in central Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Water-spraying drones prepare to fly over the Suthat Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Water-spraying drones fly over the Suthat Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.
Drone pilots prepare to launch a water-spraying drone before flying over the Suthat Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

