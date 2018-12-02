900-year-old gold coins found in Israel

December 3, 2018
A picture taken on December 3, 2018, shows an ancient gold coin uncovered at an excavation site in the Israeli Mediterranean tow
A picture taken on December 3, 2018, shows an ancient gold coin uncovered at an excavation site in the Israeli Mediterranean town of Caesarea

Rare gold coins and a golden earring have been discovered in the ancient Mediterranean port of Caesarea in northern Israel—possibly left and never recovered as Crusaders conquered the area 900 years ago.

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced the find on Monday of a small bronze pot holding 24 gold coins and the earring.

According to the authority, it was found between two stones in the side of a well in a house in a neighbourhood that dates back some 900 years, during the Abbasid and Fatimid periods.

The directors of the excavation, the IAA's Peter Gendelman and Mohammed Hatar, said the coins in the cache date to the end of the 11th century.

That makes it possible "to link the treasure to the Crusader conquest of the city in the year 1101, one of the most dramatic events in the medieval history of the city", an IAA statement said.

"According to contemporary written sources, most of the inhabitants of Caesarea were massacred by the army of Baldwin I (1100–1118), king of the Crusader Kingdom of Jerusalem," it added.

A picture taken on December 3, 2018, shows ancient gold coins and an earring uncovered at an excavation site in the Israeli Medi
A picture taken on December 3, 2018, shows ancient gold coins and an earring uncovered at an excavation site in the Israeli Mediterranean town of Caesarea
"It is reasonable to assume that the treasure's owner and his family perished in the massacre or were sold into slavery, and therefore were not able to retrieve their gold."

IAA expert Robert Kool said "one or two of these coins were the equivalent of the annual salary of a simple farmer, so it seems that whoever deposited the cache was at least well-to-do or involved in commerce".

Caesarea was constructed in the first century BC by King Herod at a time that Judea was part of the Roman empire.

Explore further: Israel unveils its largest find of medieval gold coins

Related Stories

Recommended for you

900-year-old gold coins found in Israel

December 3, 2018

Rare gold coins and a golden earring have been discovered in the ancient Mediterranean port of Caesarea in northern Israel—possibly left and never recovered as Crusaders conquered the area 900 years ago.

The whole of Africa was the cradle of humankind

November 30, 2018

A team of scientists led by Mohamed Sahnouni, archaeologist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has just published a paper in the journal Science that breaks with the paradigm that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.