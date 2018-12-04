Video: Why Antarctic fish don't freeze to death

The notothenioid fishes that inhabit the Antarctic Ocean have evolved an unusual adaptation to living in icy waters.
Their blood contains antifreeze proteins that prevent ice from growing within the fishes' bodies and actually lower the freezing temperature of their tissues.
In this video, Reactions meets these bizarre animals:
