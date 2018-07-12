On the trail of the Higgs Boson

December 5, 2018, Springer

For the physics community, the discovery of new particles like the Higgs Boson has paved the way for a host of exciting potential experiments. Yet, when it comes to such an elusive particle as the Higgs Boson, it's not easy to unlock the secrets of the mechanism that led to its creation. The experiments designed to detect the Higgs Boson involve colliding particles with sufficiently high energy head-on after accelerating them in the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a quest to understand the production mechanisms for the Higgs Boson, Silvia Biondi from the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, Bologna, Italy investigated the traces of a rare process, called ttH, in which the Higgs Boson is produced in association with a pair of elementary particles referred to as top quarks. Her findings can be found in a recent study published in EPJ Plus. Future LHC experiments are expected to yield even more precise measurements of the Higgs Boson's ability to couple with particles that physicists are already familiar with.

Biondi first looked at data from the initial experiments performed in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Unfortunately, that data did not prove to be statistically significant enough to yield a suitable measurement of the processes leading to the Higgs Boson's creation. However, more recent LHC experiments, such as the ATLAS experiment dating back to 2015 and 2016, attained the requisite level of precision to study the ttH creation mechanisms.

In turn, she devised a method for reconstructing the signals that could stem from Higgs particles for each set of collision . In this way, she enhanced the ability to discriminate between an actual Higgs Boson, , and particles that are in the same energy state, but which do not have the characteristics of the Higgs Boson. She then performed a procedure to compare the expected theoretical measurement of the probability that a Higgs Boson will appear, with the probability of the ttH process taking place.

Explore further: New level of precision achieved in combined measurements of Higgs boson couplings

More information: Silvia Biondi, Study of the associated production of the Higgs boson with a top quark pair in a boosted regime in the ATLAS experiment, The European Physical Journal Plus (2018). DOI: 10.1140/epjp/i2018-12290-8

Related Stories

Long-sought decay of Higgs boson observed

August 28, 2018

Six years after its discovery, the Higgs boson has at last been observed decaying to fundamental particles known as bottom quarks. The finding, presented today at CERN1 by the ATLAS and CMS collaborations at the Large Hadron ...

Who gets their mass from the Higgs?

June 4, 2018

The Higgs field is like an endless ocean through which all matter swims. Some particles are like sponges and sop up mass as they lumber along, while others are as sprightly as tiny minnows and dart right through.

Recommended for you

Brief reflections from a plasma mirror

December 5, 2018

When a dense sheet of electrons is accelerated to almost the speed of light, it acts as a reflective surface. Such a 'plasma mirror' can be used to manipulate light. Now an international team of physicists from the Max Planck ...

Reflecting antiferromagnetic arrangements

December 5, 2018

A team led by Rutgers University and including scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has demonstrated an X-ray imaging technique that could enable the development of smaller, ...

Microscopic 'sunflowers' for better solar panels

December 4, 2018

The pads of geckos' notoriously sticky feet are covered with setae—microscopic, hairlike structures whose chemical and physical composition and high flexibility allow the lizard to grip walls and ceilings with ease. Scientists ...

Covert infrared image encoding—hiding in plasmonic sight

December 3, 2018

Plasmonic materials can uniquely control the electromagnetic spectrum due to nano-scale surface architecture. Recent advances in nanotechnology and materials science and their combined capacity to develop controlled geometries ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.