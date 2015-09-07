Study suggests shamans acted as the first professional class in human society

December 11, 2018 by Peter Reuell, Harvard University
Study suggests shamans acted as the first professional class in human society
Credit: Courtesy of Manvir Singh

The names may vary—medicine man, witch doctor, holy man, prophet—but the notion of the shaman, someone who uses trance to commune with the supernatural and effect real-world change, is one that crosses virtually all cultural boundaries.

The question of why is among the central puzzles of anthropology.

At least part of the answer lies with the way humans—from hunter-gatherer tribes in the rainforest to people living in a modern city—are wired to think about the world and other humans, contends Manvir Singh, a in the Department of Human Evolutionary Biology in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, whose paper was published in Behavioral and Brain Sciences.

Singh's paper, along with more than two dozen commentaries from researchers in a host of fields, argues that shamanism develops as specialists compete to provide magical services to their community. The outcome is a set of traditions that hacks people's psychological biases to convince them that they can control the uncertain.

"The theory is that there are important things we really want to have control over—calling rain, summoning animals, healing illness," he said. "All around the world, people believe that these important, uncertain outcomes are influenced by invisible forces—gods, witches, their ancestors, fairies, and more. But a shaman says, 'I can control that. I can talk to fairies. I can see signs of witches. I can be possessed by a god or speak to them.'"

To understand how shamanism emerges, Singh first had to address a nagging question in anthropology—what exactly is a shaman?

Study suggests shamans acted as the first professional class in human society
Manvir Singh (right) interviewed members of the Mentawai tribe during his research on shamanism. "In the most general terms, a shaman is a person in a group who enters a type of trance — a very foreign behavioral and psychological state — to provide services to the community," he said. Credit: Manvir Singh
"It's a hugely debated and contested idea," he said. "But in the most general terms, a shaman is a person in a group who enters a type of trance—a very foreign behavioral and psychological state—to provide services to the community."

Those services, Singh said, could range from healing disease to exorcising evil spirits to telling fortunes, or even changing the weather.

The key to the community's trust that a shaman has those abilities, Singh said, comes from the belief that the shaman is transformed into something more than human, and able to interact with supernatural forces. That transformation can be permanent, like the supposed acquisition of new organs, or temporary, as when shamans dance for hours and enter exhausted trance states.

"There are several lines of research that show people believe other people have different powers when those people diverge from humanity," he said. "One great example of this is the superhero narrative. In those stories, the reader has to believe this person has powers normal humans don't, so the writers often include an origin myth—this person was bitten by a radioactive spider, or they have some genetic mutation, or they're actually an alien."

In different societies, shamans may claim that they create a new skeleton, are devoured and resurrected, or magically alter their eyes so they can see spirits.

"The point is they are biologically or physiologically a different kind of being," Singh said. "And that gives us some insight into what's going on with these shamanic practices. They become an individual who can engage with the supernatural. They become a different kind of human."

Study suggests shamans acted as the first professional class in human society
A shaman becomes a specialist in the community's hierchy. Credit: Manvir Singh

Singh said the transformation process helps explain how shamans became the first professional class in human societies.

"To become one of these people who can oversee these uncertain events, you have to undergo this transformation. That creates two classes of individuals—those who have been transformed and those who have not," Singh said. "This creates a separate class of individuals where there is an entry requirement, and where they have near-exclusive jurisdiction over these services."

That professionalization, Singh said, is different from the loose specialization that often appears in small-scale societies. While some members of the community might have a talent for making canoes or bows, there is no social barrier that prevents another person from making his or her own canoe or bow.

"Meanwhile for shamans, it quickly develops into a system where, to become a shaman, you have to undergo a transformative ritual—there are these entry requirements," he said.

Going forward, Singh said he hopes to explore the variety of powers shamans claim and how those alleged supernatural abilities translate to power in their communities. He is also working on understanding why other near-universal cultural practices develop, including music and belief in witchcraft.

"Shamanism is only one of countless cultural practices that emerge nearly everywhere, yet exhibit very particular and odd features," he said. "These social and cultural universals—punitive justice, dance music, witchcraft, initiation ceremonies, and so on—are among the most fundamental puzzles of anthropology. Given how much we've come to know about human psychology and sociality, now is an exciting time to investigate why human societies everywhere look so strikingly similar."

Explore further: South Korean shamans fluidly absorb cultural change

More information: Manvir Singh. The cultural evolution of shamanism, Behavioral and Brain Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1017/S0140525X17001893

Related Stories

South Korean shamans fluidly absorb cultural change

February 23, 2010

spurred by the world's fastest-growing economy from the 1960s to the 1990s—has rapidly developed, shamans and the rituals they perform have adapted to their new hyper-modern landscape and transformed their work in the process. ...

The surprising story of Mongolian shamanism

December 17, 2013

Indeed, as MIT anthropologist Manduhai Buyandelger chronicles in a new book, the revival of shamanism has shaped Mongolia in surprising ways in the last two decades. From storefronts in Ulan Bator, the nation's capital, to ...

Music really is a universal language

January 25, 2018

Every culture enjoys music and song, and those songs serve many different purposes: accompanying a dance, soothing an infant, or expressing love. Now, after analyzing recordings from all around the world, researchers reporting ...

Recommended for you

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

mqr
not rated yet 3 minutes ago
So prostitution is not the oldest profession.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.