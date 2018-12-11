Periodic radio signal detected from the blazar J1043+2408

December 12, 2018 by Tomasz Nowakowski, Phys.org report
Periodic radio signal detected from the blazar J1043+2408
About 10.5 years long 15 GHz observations of the blazar J1043+2408 from OVRO. Credit: Bhatta, 2018.

Using Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO), astronomers have detected a periodic signal in the radio light curve of the blazar J1043+2408, which could be helpful in improving our understanding about the nature of blazars in general. The finding was presented in a paper published November 30 on arXiv.org.

Blazars are a class of radio-loud active galactic nuclei (AGN). Their characteristic features are relativistic jets pointed almost exactly toward the Earth. In general, blazars, which are the most energetic sources in the universe, are perceived by astronomers as high-energy engines serving as natural laboratories to study particle acceleration, relativistic plasma processes, magnetic field dynamics and black hole physics.

BL Lacertae objects (BL Lacs) are a type of blazar showcasing lower-power jets and higher Doppler factors than other blazars. J1043+2408 is one of the objects of this type, frequently observed by space telescopes and ground-based observatories.

By monitoring such BL Lacs like J1043+2408 astronomers hope to find quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs) in the multi-frequency light curves, including radio, optical, X-ray and gamma-ray. For instance, at radio frequencies, QPOs with periods ranging from few hours to few years have been recorded in a number of blazars. These periodic signals could provide essential insights into aspects of blazar studies, including disk-jet connection, magnetic field configuration and strong gravity near .

Now, in a new study, a group of astronomers led by Gopal Bhatta of Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, reports finding a periodic radio signal in J1043+2408. The detection is the result of long-term observations of this blazar over more than 10 years, using OVRO's 40-m telescope.

"In this work, we report detection of a periodic signal in the radio light curve of the J1043+2408 spanning ~10.5 years. We performed multiple methods of time series analysis, namely, epoch folding, Lomb-Scargle periodogram, and discrete auto-correlation function," the researchers wrote in the paper.

The observations revealed a repeating radio signal with a periodicity of about 563 days. The researchers noted that a signal with such periodic modulation could be explained by various scenarios, including binary supermassive black hole system, the so-called Lense-Thirring precession and jet precession.

However, the authors of the study concluded that in the case of J1043+2408, gravitational perturbation in a binary supermassive black hole is the most plausible hypothesis.

"We conclude that while other above-discussed scenarios can not be completely ruled out, periodic modulations induced by gravitational perturbation in binary SMBH [supermassive black hole] system seems a more plausible mechanism at the root of the observed periodic signal," the paper reads.

The astronomers added that studies of in objects like J1043+2408 could be essential for advancing our knowledge about the processes in the innermost regions of blazars. Given that there are currently numerous scenarios explaining such modulations, further observations are required to help better determine the driving mechanisms of this activity.

Explore further: Rhythmic oscillations detected in the blazar Markarian 501

More information: Gopal Bhatta. Detection of periodic radio signal from the blazar J1043+2408. arXiv:1811.12689 [astro-ph.HE]. arxiv.org/abs/1811.12689

Related Stories

Rhythmic oscillations detected in the blazar Markarian 501

August 29, 2018

Astronomers have detected transient rhythmic oscillations in the gamma-ray emission from the blazar Markarian 501. The discovery, reported in a paper published August 18 on the arXiv pre-print server could be helpful in improving ...

Blazar LBQS 1319+0039 detected in hard X-rays

October 3, 2018

An international team of astronomers reports the detection of the blazar LBQS 1319+0039 in hard X-rays using NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) space telescope. The finding, updating knowledge about this ...

Blazar's brightness cycle confirmed by NASA's Fermi mission

October 18, 2018

A two-year cycle in the gamma-ray brightness of a blazar, a galaxy powered by a supermassive black hole, has been confirmed by 10 years of observations from NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope. The findings were announced ...

HESS J1943+213 is an extreme blazar, study finds

June 21, 2018

An international group of astronomers have carried out multi-wavelength observations of HESS J1943+213 and found evidence supporting the hypothesis that this gamma-ray source is an extreme blazar. The finding is reported ...

Radio weak blazars

January 30, 2017

A blazar is a galaxy whose central nucleus is bright at wavelengths from the low energy radio band to high energy gamma rays (each gamma ray photon is over a hundred million times more energetic than the X-rays seen by the ...

Recommended for you

Juno mission halfway to Jupiter science

December 12, 2018

On Dec. 21, at 8:49:48 a.m. PST (11:49:48 a.m. EST) NASA's Juno spacecraft will be 3,140 miles (5,053 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops and hurtling by at a healthy clip of 128,802 mph (207,287 kilometers per hour). ...

Periodic radio signal detected from the blazar J1043+2408

December 12, 2018

Using Owens Valley Radio Observatory (OVRO), astronomers have detected a periodic signal in the radio light curve of the blazar J1043+2408, which could be helpful in improving our understanding about the nature of blazars ...

Rosetta witnesses birth of baby bow shock around comet

December 12, 2018

A new study reveals that, contrary to first impressions, Rosetta did detect signs of an infant bow shock at the comet it explored for two years – the first ever seen forming anywhere in the solar system.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.