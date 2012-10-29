Radio weak blazars

January 30, 2017
Radio weak blazars
Black-hole-powered galaxies called blazars have powerful jets that are thought to be fortuitously aimed directly toward Earth. Blazars emit at wavelengths from the radio to the gamma-rays, but astronomers have now found two objects that are blazar like in many ways but which are radio-quiet. Credit: NASA; M. Weiss/CfA

A blazar is a galaxy whose central nucleus is bright at wavelengths from the low energy radio band to high energy gamma rays (each gamma ray photon is over a hundred million times more energetic than the X-rays seen by the Chandra X-ray Observatory). Astronomers think that the blazar nucleus contains a supermassive black hole, similar to a quasar nucleus. The emission results when matter falls onto the vicinity of the black hole and erupts into powerful, narrow jets of radiating charged particles moving close to the speed of light. Two defining characteristics of blazars, strong radio emission and high variability, are results of the accretion and jets.

Although the nuclei of other galaxies also eject jets of particles, the class of blazars is thought to result from our unique viewing angle: staring directly down the throats of these jets. The orientation makes these objects unique probes of exotic physical activity, with the relative intensities of the radiation providing key diagnostics. In most other galaxies, for example, infrared radiation comes from heated dust, but in blazars the infrared colors indicate that it comes from jet emission. Because the jet emission is so bright the underlying galaxy light can be masked, with the result that in the class of BL Lac blazars emission and absorption lines are not detected, making their distances difficult to determine.

CfA astronomers Raffaele D'Abrusco and Howard Smith and their four colleagues report discovering blazars that challenge this general paradigm. They found two BL Lac blazars with no apparent radio emission: "radio weak" BL Lacs. The astronomers discovered them by using the Fermi catalog of very high energy sources to identify a set of possible new blazars, and the WISE infrared sky catalog to reinforce the categorization and to pinpoint the locations of the sources in the sky. After searching radio catalogs for counterparts to the sources, they discovered two that had no detected .

Since blazars are by definition highly variable, and since not all of the wavelengths were measured at the same time, the scientists review the possibility that the at one or more wavelengths varied enough to account for the peculiar observations; they also examine some other possibilities. In the end, they conclude that although variability might be a possible explanation, if these candidates behaved like other blazars, variability alone could not resolve the mystery of the radio silence. If confirmed, these new Radio Weak BL Lac objects challenge the basic explanation of blazars. How many weak BL Lacs exist, how far away they are, and how they are formed and evolve - indeed why they exist at all - are now pressing questions in extragalactic astronomy.

Explore further: A new class of extragalactic objects

More information: F. Massaro et al. RADIO-WEAK BL LAC OBJECTS IN THEERA, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/834/2/113

Related Stories

A new class of extragalactic objects

October 29, 2012

A blazar is a galaxy with an intensely bright central nucleus containing a supermassive black hole, much like a quasar. The difference is that a blazar can emit light with extremely high energy gamma rays that are sometimes ...

Blazars

September 6, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- A blazar is a galaxy which, like a quasar, has an intensely bright central nucleus containing a supermassive black hole. In a blazar, however, the emitted light sometimes includes extremely high energy gamma ...

WISE, Fermi missions reveal a surprising blazar connection

August 24, 2016

Astronomers studying distant galaxies powered by monster black holes have uncovered an unexpected link between two very different wavelengths of the light they emit, the mid-infrared and gamma rays. The discovery, which was ...

What are active galactic nuclei?

November 9, 2016

In the 1970s, astronomers became aware of a compact radio source at the center of the Milky Way Galaxy – which they named Sagittarius A. After many decades of observation and mounting evidence, it was theorized that the ...

WISE mission sees skies ablaze with blazars

April 12, 2012

(Phys.org) -- Astronomers are actively hunting a class of supermassive black holes throughout the universe called blazars thanks to data collected by NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). The mission has revealed ...

A blazing gamma-ray source

June 6, 2016

Blazars are galaxies whose central, supermassive black holes are accreting material from surrounding regions. Although black hole accretion happens in many galaxies and situations, in the case of a blazar the infalling material ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers detect hydrogen corona of Jupiter's moon Europa

January 30, 2017

(Phys.org)—Using the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), astronomers have spotted an atomic hydrogen corona around Jupiter's icy moon Europa. The discovery which could improve our understanding of Europa's tenuous atmosphere ...

Radio weak blazars

January 30, 2017

A blazar is a galaxy whose central nucleus is bright at wavelengths from the low energy radio band to high energy gamma rays (each gamma ray photon is over a hundred million times more energetic than the X-rays seen by the ...

Star birth with a chance of winds?

January 27, 2017

The lesser-known constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs), is home to a variety of deep-sky objects—including this beautiful galaxy, known as NGC 4861. Astronomers are still debating on how to classify it. While ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.