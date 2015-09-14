Nobel chemistry winners regret fear of new developments

December 7, 2018
Nobel chemistry winners regret fear of new developments
The 2018 Nobel Chemistry laureate, Frances H. Arnold poses during the traditional Nobel Chair Signing ceremony at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018. (Claudio Brescian/TT via AP)

Winners of this year's Nobel Prize for Chemistry say that excessive concerns about genetically modified foods and other substances can inhibit mankind from benefiting from developments in the field.

Frances Arnold from the United States and Gregory Winter of Britain made the comments Friday ahead of Monday's presentation of the prize.

"We've been modifying the at the level of DNA for thousands of years," Arnold said at a news conference, citing examples such as new dog breeds. "Somehow there is this new fear of what we already have been doing and that fear has limited our ability to provide real solutions."

They were named winners along with American George Smith for advances that the award characterized as speeding up evolution of enzymes and proteins.

Nobel chemistry winners regret fear of new developments
The 2018 Nobel Chemistry laureate, Gregory P. Winter poses during the traditional Nobel Chair Signing ceremony at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018. (Claudio Brescian/TT via AP)
Nobel chemistry winners regret fear of new developments
The 2018 Nobel Chemistry laureate, George P. Smith poses during the traditional Nobel Chair Signing ceremony at the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday Dec. 6, 2018. (Claudio Brescian/TT via AP)

Explore further: How Nobel-winning chemists used and directed evolution

Related Stories

How Nobel-winning chemists used and directed evolution

October 3, 2018

Three scientists shared the 2018 Nobel Chemistry Prize on Wednesday for their work in harnessing the power of evolution, which led to a range of breakthroughs including better biofuels and more targeted drugs.

Women winners of scientific Nobels throughout history

October 3, 2018

US scientist Frances Arnold became the fifth women to win a chemistry Nobel on Wednesday, the day after Canada's Donna Strickland became just the third woman—and first in 55 years—to clinch the physics award.

Recommended for you

Medullary bone found in Cretaceous birds

December 5, 2018

A team of scientists led by Jingmai O'Connor from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, reported the first occurrence of medullary bone in Enantiornithes, the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.