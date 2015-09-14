Women winners of scientific Nobels throughout history

US scientist Frances Arnold became the fifth women to win a chemistry Nobel on Wednesday, the day after Canada's Donna Strickland became just the third woman—and first in 55 years—to clinch the physics award.
Twelve women have won the medicine Nobel, meaning there have been 19 female winners (Marie Curie received two separate prizes) out of more than 600 laureates across the three scientific categories.
Physics
1903 - Marie Curie
1963 - Maria Goeppert-Mayer
2018 - Donna Strickland
Chemistry
1911 - Marie Curie
1935 - Irene Joliot-Curie
1964 - Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin
2009 - Ada Yonath
2018 - Frances Arnold
Medicine
1947 - Gerty Cori
1977 - Rosalyn Yalow
1983 - Barbara McClintock
1986 - Rita Levi-Montalcini
1988 - Gertrude Elion
1995 - Christiane Nuesslein-Volhard
2004 - Linda Buck
2008 - Francoise Barre-Sinoussi
2009 - Elizabeth Blackburn
2009 - Carol Greider
2014 - May-Britt Moser
2015 - Youyou Tu
