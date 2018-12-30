Lion kills worker at US wildlife park

December 31, 2018
A male lion is pictured at Kenya's Amboseli National Park in June 2018
A male lion is pictured at Kenya's Amboseli National Park in June 2018

A lion attacked and killed a young American woman who had just started working at the facility where it was kept, the center said Sunday.

Alexandra Black, 22, was passionate about wildlife and had worked just 10 days as in intern at the facility in Burlington, North Carolina.

"The Conservators Center is devastated by the loss of a human life today," it said in a statement.

"While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person.

"It is unclear at this time how the left the locked enclosure. At no time did the lion ever enter a that was not enclosed by the park's perimeter fence," the statement added, expressing its condolences to Black's family and announcing it would close temporarily.

The lion was killed so Black could be retrieved, the center said.

Black, a recent graduate of Indiana University, had worked a few weeks at the facility home to dozens of animals and 21 , its website says.

Explore further: White lion shot dead near Canadian capital

Related Stories

White lion shot dead near Canadian capital

February 29, 2016

An African white lion was shot dead after escaping from its enclosure at a small private zoo near Ottawa over the weekend, the facility's owner announced Monday.

Recommended for you

Plants have a plan for all seasons

December 28, 2018

Many plants need to avoid flowering in the autumn – even if conditions are favourable – otherwise they would perish in winter.

Sleeping sickness parasite uses multiple metabolic pathways

December 27, 2018

Parasitic protozoa called trypanosomes synthesize sugars using an unexpected metabolic pathway called gluconeogenesis, according to a study published December 27 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens by David Horn of ...

European wheat lacks climate resilience

December 27, 2018

The climate is not only warming, it is also becoming more variable and extreme. Such unpredictable weather can weaken global food security if major crops such as wheat are not sufficiently resilient—and if we are not properly ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Anonym518498
not rated yet 6 hours ago
US wildlife park = equivalent of an exotic animal petting zoo, absolutely disgusting that a trash place like this even exists

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.